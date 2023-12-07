https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/putin-holds-talks-with-iranian-president-raisi-1115446041.html

Putin Holds Talks With Iranian President Raisi

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, who arrived in Moscow on a working visit.

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, who arrived in Moscow on a working visit.According to the Kremlin press service, the meeting will focus on the current agenda of bilateral cooperation with an emphasis on the implementation of promising Russian-Iranian projects in the trade and economic spheres, including transport and energy.An exchange of views on major international and regional issues is also planned.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.

