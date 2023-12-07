https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/putin-holds-talks-with-iranian-president-raisi-1115446041.html
Putin Holds Talks With Iranian President Raisi
Putin Holds Talks With Iranian President Raisi
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, who arrived in Moscow on a working visit.
2023-12-07T14:45+0000
2023-12-07T14:45+0000
2023-12-07T14:55+0000
russia
ebrahim raisi
iran
russia
kremlin
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100802821_0:0:3013:1696_1920x0_80_0_0_7ca58452d112fb4e04c9ac7227475a19.jpg
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, who arrived in Moscow on a working visit.According to the Kremlin press service, the meeting will focus on the current agenda of bilateral cooperation with an emphasis on the implementation of promising Russian-Iranian projects in the trade and economic spheres, including transport and energy.An exchange of views on major international and regional issues is also planned.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
iran
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100802821_146:0:2877:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_06c7f124833449b3357a2e67aea2bdda.jpg
Putin holds talks with Iranian President Raisi.
Putin holds talks with Iranian President Raisi.
2023-12-07T14:45+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, ebrahim raisi, iranian president raisi
russian president vladimir putin, ebrahim raisi, iranian president raisi
Putin Holds Talks With Iranian President Raisi
14:45 GMT 07.12.2023 (Updated: 14:55 GMT 07.12.2023)
Economic cooperation between Russia and Iran has intensified in recent years. In 2022, the volume of Russian-Iranian trade reached $4.85 billion and increased by 20.2% compared to 2021. In the first nine months of this year, according to the Iranian side, the trade turnover between the countries reached almost $5 billion.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, who arrived in Moscow on a working visit.
According to the Kremlin press service, the meeting will focus on the current agenda of bilateral cooperation with an emphasis on the implementation of promising Russian-Iranian projects in the trade and economic spheres, including transport and energy.
An exchange of views on major international and regional issues is also planned.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.