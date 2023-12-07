International
Putin Holds Talks With Iranian President Raisi
Putin Holds Talks With Iranian President Raisi
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, who arrived in Moscow on a working visit.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, who arrived in Moscow on a working visit.According to the Kremlin press service, the meeting will focus on the current agenda of bilateral cooperation with an emphasis on the implementation of promising Russian-Iranian projects in the trade and economic spheres, including transport and energy.An exchange of views on major international and regional issues is also planned.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
14:45 GMT 07.12.2023 (Updated: 14:55 GMT 07.12.2023)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi at the SCO Summit in Samarkand, Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Economic cooperation between Russia and Iran has intensified in recent years. In 2022, the volume of Russian-Iranian trade reached $4.85 billion and increased by 20.2% compared to 2021. In the first nine months of this year, according to the Iranian side, the trade turnover between the countries reached almost $5 billion.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, who arrived in Moscow on a working visit.
According to the Kremlin press service, the meeting will focus on the current agenda of bilateral cooperation with an emphasis on the implementation of promising Russian-Iranian projects in the trade and economic spheres, including transport and energy.
An exchange of views on major international and regional issues is also planned.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
