Putin in Middle East, Sackler and Supreme Court, Educational Decline

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announces his resignation as Congress conflates anti-zionist positions with hate speech.

2023-12-07T04:13+0000

2023-12-07T04:13+0000

2023-12-07T12:53+0000

political misfits

education

opioid crisis

ivy league

congress

antisemitism

ukraine

greece

turkey

2024 us presidential election

Author, former Washington Post bureau chief and foreign correspondent Jon Jeter joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakout to discuss why the Sackler family’s wealth might be protected through an unprecedented interpretation of bankruptcy law. He also discusses how a class action lawsuit against real estate brokers illustrates how economic advancement in the US is rigged, why media and tech companies are laying off staff in huge numbers in what we’re told is a booming economy, and what will happen as Ivy League schools broaden their “donor doors.”Host of the Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Dr. Wilmer Leon discusses the decline in academic performance among American students since the COVID-19 pandemic, how schools are attempting to address disproportionate suspensions among Black and Native students, the grilling of Ivy League university presidents by Congress during hearings on antisemitism on college campuses, and who benefits from the scrutiny of campus speech.Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses the Turkish president’s visit to Greece, the fight in Congress over aid to Ukraine, a small victory in terms of the release of aid for the residents of Gaza, the Russian president’s trip to the Middle East, reactions to former President Donald Trump joking about dictatorship, why so much American political maneuvering today seems to be focused on 2028 and not 2024, and a visit to Greece by the Turkish president amid ongoing tensions around Aegean sea claims.The Misfits also discuss the many exceptions made for Israel in US law and policy, the Biden administration warning commercial shippers to expect attacks in the Red Sea, and Taylor Swift being named Time Person of the Year.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2023

