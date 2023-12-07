https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/putin-in-the-middle-east-us-congress-at-odds-over-ukraine-funding-1115432058.html
Putin in the Middle East; US Congress at Odds Over Ukraine Funding
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of topics from around the globe, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's Middle East visit.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentAmy DeLaura - Journalist, Producer & Video Director for the Washington ExaminerTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Co-Host of The Final CountdownLarry Ward - Larry Ward is the president of the Constitutional Rights PACEd Martin - President of Phillis Schafley Eagles & Political CommentatorFault Lines began the episode with a discussion on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky abruptly canceling his speech at the US Senate, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.To kick off the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist Amy DeLaura about the upcoming Republican debate as the list of candidates shrinks.Later in the second hour, political cartoonist Ted Rall joins Fault Lines to talk about what took over the headlines at the COP28 Summit in Dubai, including John Kerry's flatulence incident.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to Larry Ward about former Rep. George Santos' tumultuous outing and his possible replacement.Later in the last hour, political commentator Ed Martin spoke to Fault Lines about the accusation against former President Donald Trump for “sending” supporters to the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to protest against the election results.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM