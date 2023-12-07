https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/putin-takes-part-in-russia-calling-investment-forum-1115445673.html
Putin Takes Part in 'Russia Calling!' Investment Forum
Putin Takes Part in 'Russia Calling!' Investment Forum
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the VTB Investment Forum "Russia Calling! The event is being held at the World Trade Center in Moscow.
2023-12-07T11:36+0000
2023-12-07T11:36+0000
2023-12-07T11:37+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
vladimir
vtb
world trade center
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114268778_0:1:3026:1703_1920x0_80_0_0_2883f63b7967d4a7c61302fbdb27e5bc.jpg
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the VTB investment forum Russia Calling! The event is being held at the World Trade Center in Moscow.The main theme of the forum: "Making Deglobalization: Uniting Sovereign Economies."As previously announced in the press service of VTB, Putin will deliver a speech at the plenary session. The forum will last for two days.The heads of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economic Development, Russian Central Bank, and other specialized agencies, as well as heads of major Russian and international companies will be among the participants.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
russia
vladimir
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114268778_111:0:2842:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25d7f25e41253de143fc921e95c5e5cc.jpg
ПУТИН РОССИЯ ЗОВЕТ
ПУТИН РОССИЯ ЗОВЕТ
2023-12-07T11:36+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, vtb investment forum "russia calling!
russian president vladimir putin, vtb investment forum "russia calling!
Putin Takes Part in 'Russia Calling!' Investment Forum
11:36 GMT 07.12.2023 (Updated: 11:37 GMT 07.12.2023)
The VTB Bank investment forum "Russia Calling!" has been held since 2009. It is one of the leading platforms for attracting capital to the Russian economy, improving the investment climate, and developing the country's foreign economic and business relations.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the VTB investment forum Russia Calling! The event is being held at the World Trade Center in Moscow.
The main theme of the forum: "Making Deglobalization: Uniting Sovereign Economies."
As previously announced in the press service of VTB, Putin will deliver a speech at the plenary session. The forum will last for two days.
The heads of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economic Development, Russian Central Bank, and other specialized agencies, as well as heads of major Russian and international companies will be among the participants.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.