Putin Takes Part in 'Russia Calling!' Investment Forum
Putin Takes Part in 'Russia Calling!' Investment Forum
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the VTB Investment Forum "Russia Calling! The event is being held at the World Trade Center in Moscow.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the VTB investment forum Russia Calling! The event is being held at the World Trade Center in Moscow.The main theme of the forum: "Making Deglobalization: Uniting Sovereign Economies."As previously announced in the press service of VTB, Putin will deliver a speech at the plenary session. The forum will last for two days.The heads of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economic Development, Russian Central Bank, and other specialized agencies, as well as heads of major Russian and international companies will be among the participants.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
11:36 GMT 07.12.2023 (Updated: 11:37 GMT 07.12.2023)
© Sputnik / POOL/Sergei Savostyanov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin attends a welcoming ceremony for heads of delegations participating in the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
The VTB Bank investment forum "Russia Calling!" has been held since 2009. It is one of the leading platforms for attracting capital to the Russian economy, improving the investment climate, and developing the country's foreign economic and business relations.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the VTB investment forum Russia Calling! The event is being held at the World Trade Center in Moscow.
The main theme of the forum: "Making Deglobalization: Uniting Sovereign Economies."
As previously announced in the press service of VTB, Putin will deliver a speech at the plenary session. The forum will last for two days.
The heads of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economic Development, Russian Central Bank, and other specialized agencies, as well as heads of major Russian and international companies will be among the participants.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
