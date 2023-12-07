https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/putin-takes-part-in-russia-calling-investment-forum-1115445673.html

Putin Takes Part in 'Russia Calling!' Investment Forum

Putin Takes Part in 'Russia Calling!' Investment Forum

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the VTB Investment Forum "Russia Calling! The event is being held at the World Trade Center in Moscow.

2023-12-07T11:36+0000

2023-12-07T11:36+0000

2023-12-07T11:37+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

vladimir

vtb

world trade center

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114268778_0:1:3026:1703_1920x0_80_0_0_2883f63b7967d4a7c61302fbdb27e5bc.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the VTB investment forum Russia Calling! The event is being held at the World Trade Center in Moscow.The main theme of the forum: "Making Deglobalization: Uniting Sovereign Economies."As previously announced in the press service of VTB, Putin will deliver a speech at the plenary session. The forum will last for two days.The heads of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economic Development, Russian Central Bank, and other specialized agencies, as well as heads of major Russian and international companies will be among the participants.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.

russia

vladimir

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ПУТИН РОССИЯ ЗОВЕТ ПУТИН РОССИЯ ЗОВЕТ 2023-12-07T11:36+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, vtb investment forum "russia calling!