RFK Jr Acknowledges Flights on Epstein's Plane, Calls for Release of Flight Logs

The former environmental lawyer-turned presidential candidate, who has been surging in the polls in recent weeks thanks to a big tent political agenda supported by many Republicans and independents, has repeatedly called for more transparency in the Epstein case.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing fresh scrutiny this week after admitting that he has flown on infamous late pedophile and financier Jeffrey Epstein’s plane not once, but twice.“My wife had some kind of relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell, and they offered us a ride to Palm Beach,” RFK Jr. revealed. “I went then, and on another occasion I flew again with my family, with I think four of my children and Mary, my wife, to Rapid City, South Dakota to go fossil hunting for a weekend. But otherwise I was never on his jet alone. I’ve been very open about this from the beginning.”“This was in 93’, so it was 30 years ago, it was before anybody knew about Jeffery Epstein’s nefarious issues, and I agree with you that all of this information should be released, and we should get real answers on what happened to Jeffrey Epstein, and any of the high-level political people that he was involved with. All of that should be open to the public, it should be absolutely transparent, and I don’t see why any of those records would have any redactions in them,” the Kennedy emphasized.These names include former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, King Charles, billionaires Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg, Richard Branson and Rupert Murdoch, singers and actors Mick Jagger, Courtney Love, Alec Baldwin, Dustin Hoffman, Woody Allen, Katie Couric, George Stephanopoulos and many, many more.Epstein, 66 at the time of his mysterious death in a New York City jail cell in August 2019, is recognized as one of the most infamous pedophiles and sex traffickers in modern history. He has been accused of operating an influence peddling operation of an unprecedented scale focused on blackmailing senior politicians, businessmen and influencers, possibly in the interests of a foreign government.It remains unknown how many of Mr. Epstein’s associates may have actually taken part in illegal activities on the financier’s jet, or at his infamous Little St. James island hideaway, and how many were merely sucked into his spider web of contacts. Former President Clinton, for example, is known to have flown on the plane on at least 26 occasions, while tech billionaire Bill Gates starting off his relationship with Epstein only after the latter’s 2008 conviction of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute, for business reasons, he said.To date, only Prince Andrew, Duke of York has gotten into any sort of legal trouble for his associations with Epstein, although a judge dismissing a lawsuit by an accuser in 2022 after a settlement was reached.Epstein’s closest associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of the late British media proprietor, businessman and suspected intelligence asset Robert Maxwell, was found guilty of child sex trafficking and conspiring to abuse minors in 2021, and sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2022. She is now serving her sentence at the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution, a low-security federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida.

