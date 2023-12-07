https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/russia-embarks-on-serial-production-of-cutting-edge-helicopter-drone-1115450164.html

Russia Embarks on Serial Production of Cutting-Edge Helicopter Drone

Russia has started serial production of MPD-01 Termit helicopter-type drones with S-8L missiles.

Russia has started serially producing MPD-01 Termit helicopter-type drones, equipped with S-8L missiles.Artificial intelligence enables the Termit to function in "free hunting" mode, enabling it to locate and target various objects such as armored vehicles, fortifications, and enemy infantry. Having three S-8L fragmentation-fusion missiles, the Termit's accuracy is enhanced through laser guidance from either the drone itself or a ground-based gunner.The Termit does not require airfields, as it is a helicopter-drone that can take off and land anywhere. It can even be transported on a jeep trailer. The Russian Termit drone, equipped with S-8L missiles, is ideal for conducting deep attacks into enemy territory, when the risk of losing a vehicle with pilots is too high.Explore Sputnik's infographic to learn more about Russia's Termit helicopter drones:

