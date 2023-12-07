https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/russia-embarks-on-serial-production-of-cutting-edge-helicopter-drone-1115450164.html
Russia Embarks on Serial Production of Cutting-Edge Helicopter Drone
Russia Embarks on Serial Production of Cutting-Edge Helicopter Drone
Russia has started serial production of MPD-01 Termit helicopter-type drones with S-8L missiles.
2023-12-07T10:37+0000
2023-12-07T10:37+0000
2023-12-07T10:37+0000
multimedia
infographic
drone
helicopter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/07/1115449653_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_d9eb2a2c273a2b2b9a9f8f656ed7fa6f.png
Russia has started serially producing MPD-01 Termit helicopter-type drones, equipped with S-8L missiles.Artificial intelligence enables the Termit to function in "free hunting" mode, enabling it to locate and target various objects such as armored vehicles, fortifications, and enemy infantry. Having three S-8L fragmentation-fusion missiles, the Termit's accuracy is enhanced through laser guidance from either the drone itself or a ground-based gunner.The Termit does not require airfields, as it is a helicopter-drone that can take off and land anywhere. It can even be transported on a jeep trailer. The Russian Termit drone, equipped with S-8L missiles, is ideal for conducting deep attacks into enemy territory, when the risk of losing a vehicle with pilots is too high.Explore Sputnik's infographic to learn more about Russia's Termit helicopter drones:
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/07/1115449653_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_d3363fa0751f7dbcaa0d09b307650aeb.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
advanced uav termite, serial production, helicopter-type drones
advanced uav termite, serial production, helicopter-type drones
Russia Embarks on Serial Production of Cutting-Edge Helicopter Drone
The presentation of the Termit helicopter drones took place during a visit by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, to the Rudnevo Industrial Park.
Russia has started serially producing MPD-01 Termit helicopter-type drones, equipped with S-8L missiles.
Artificial intelligence enables the Termit to function in "free hunting" mode, enabling it to locate and target various objects such as armored vehicles, fortifications, and enemy infantry. Having three S-8L fragmentation-fusion missiles, the Termit's accuracy is enhanced through laser guidance from either the drone itself or a ground-based gunner.
The Termit does not require airfields, as it is a helicopter-drone that can take off and land anywhere. It can even be transported on a jeep trailer.
The Russian Termit drone, equipped with S-8L missiles, is ideal for conducting deep attacks into enemy territory, when the risk of losing a vehicle with pilots is too high.
Explore Sputnik's infographic to learn more about Russia's Termit helicopter drones: