https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/top-notch-russian-missiles-to-shoot-down-western-supplied-ukrainian-f-16s---source-1115444416.html
Top-Notch Russian Missiles to Shoot Down Western-Supplied Ukrainian F-16s - Source
Top-Notch Russian Missiles to Shoot Down Western-Supplied Ukrainian F-16s - Source
One of the main means of destroying the F-16 fighters that the West plans to supply to Ukraine will be the most advanced long-range 40H6 class missiles of the S-400 air defense missile system, which have already been successfully used in a special operation, an informed source told Sputnik.
2023-12-07T06:41+0000
2023-12-07T06:41+0000
2023-12-07T06:41+0000
military
sergei shoigu
ukraine
netherlands
denmark
s-400
russia
f-16 fighter jet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089284556_0:104:2048:1256_1920x0_80_0_0_43186c7c134d95588de043f24c22ade8.jpg
The West's plan to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters could be thwarted by the advanced long-range 40H6 class missiles of the S-400 air defense missile system. These missiles have already proven their effectiveness during Moscow's special operation, a reliable source told Sputnik.Potentially, the S-400 will be able to hit F-16 aircraft with 40H6 missiles immediately after takeoff and gain altitude when deployed at forward airfields, the source added.The Russian air defense system will need only about 20 days to shoot down all the F-16s that the Ukrainian military will receive, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in early November.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/belgian-defense-minister-confirms-plans-to-supply-ukraine-with-f-16-from-2025---reports-1114088454.html
ukraine
netherlands
denmark
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089284556_79:0:1899:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_3155e903de2494f570b155b0565b3389.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian f-16s, s-400 air defense missile system, 40h6 class missiles
ukrainian f-16s, s-400 air defense missile system, 40h6 class missiles
Top-Notch Russian Missiles to Shoot Down Western-Supplied Ukrainian F-16s - Source
As of today, two Western countries, the Netherlands and Denmark, have agreed to transfer F-16s to Ukraine. Specifically, the Netherlands plans to send the initial batch of fighter jets to Kiev in 2024.
The West's plan to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters could be thwarted by the advanced long-range 40H6 class missiles of the S-400 air defense missile system. These missiles have already proven their effectiveness during Moscow's special operation, a reliable source told Sputnik.
"The S-400 air defense system uses the 40N6 ultra-long range guided anti-aircraft missile, which is the most advanced in its class in the world and is equipped with a homing head with unique capabilities. Thanks to this missile, the S-400, in conjunction with the A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft, will be able to engage targets over the horizon, including high-speed maneuvering targets at low altitudes," the source said.
Potentially, the S-400 will be able to hit F-16 aircraft
with 40H6 missiles immediately after takeoff and gain altitude when deployed at forward airfields, the source added.
"These missiles are expected to become one of the main means, along with fighter aircraft, to destroy F-16s," he specified.
The Russian air defense system will need only about 20 days to shoot down all the F-16s that the Ukrainian military will receive, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in early November.