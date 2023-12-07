https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/top-notch-russian-missiles-to-shoot-down-western-supplied-ukrainian-f-16s---source-1115444416.html

Top-Notch Russian Missiles to Shoot Down Western-Supplied Ukrainian F-16s - Source

One of the main means of destroying the F-16 fighters that the West plans to supply to Ukraine will be the most advanced long-range 40H6 class missiles of the S-400 air defense missile system, which have already been successfully used in a special operation, an informed source told Sputnik.

The West's plan to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters could be thwarted by the advanced long-range 40H6 class missiles of the S-400 air defense missile system. These missiles have already proven their effectiveness during Moscow's special operation, a reliable source told Sputnik.Potentially, the S-400 will be able to hit F-16 aircraft with 40H6 missiles immediately after takeoff and gain altitude when deployed at forward airfields, the source added.The Russian air defense system will need only about 20 days to shoot down all the F-16s that the Ukrainian military will receive, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in early November.

