Ukrainian MPs Leak Defense Minister Complaining to Austin About Zaluzhny

During his US visit, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov criticized General Valery Zaluzhny, focusing on the failure of the Ukrainian army's counteroffensive and Zaluzhny's admission of a "stalemate" at the front.

2023-12-07T19:57+0000

Ukrainian parliamentary deputies have revealed how the country's defense minister criticized its most senior general.Ukrainian and US defense ministers last met in November in Kiev, where they discussed military operations and Umerov's short- and medium-term goals for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated American support for Ukraine before the closed-door talks.Thursday's bilateral discussions expanded on those held in Kiev last month to include Ukraine's strategic goals for the coming year and a long-term vision for a future force.But the talks took a sourer note when the Ukrainian delegation, led by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, criticized recent public comments by commander-in-chief General Zaluzhny.Former Ukrainian legislator Igor Moseychuk said Umerov's actions amounted to sabotage.Earlier, several Ukrainian and Western media outlets reported on a possible conflict between Zelensky and Zaluzhny. Journalists from the Washington Post noted that Zaluzhny, who is popular among Ukrainian citizens, could pose a threat to Zelensky if the former decides to pursue a political career.One indirect sign of the conflict was Zaluzhny's recent statement about a "stalemate" on the front and the impossibility of a "deep and beautiful breakthrough" by Ukrainian forces due to fatigue amongst solders — ideas which Zelensky denied. Presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak claimed there was no conflict between Zelensky and Zaluzhny.

