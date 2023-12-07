https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/watch-full-video-of-putins-address-to-russia-calling-investment-forum-1115454655.html
Watch Full Video of Putin’s Address to 'Russia Calling!' Investment Forum
Watch Full Video of Putin’s Address to 'Russia Calling!' Investment Forum
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at VTB Bank's investment forum Russia Calling! The Forum is one of the leading platforms for attracting capital to the Russian economy, improving the investment climate and developing the country's foreign economic and business relations.
2023-12-07T13:42+0000
2023-12-07T13:42+0000
2023-12-07T13:42+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
speech
us
economy
world economy
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/07/1115454800_90:0:1326:695_1920x0_80_0_0_55d42061553534fac920d02d4a4a50eb.jpg
Sputnik brings you President Putin's full speech opening the forum.The Russian head of state spoke out about the monopoly of large Western banks, changes in the worldwide banking system, global economic development, as well as Russia's access to international payment systems and the dominance of the dollar and the euro.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/07/1115454800_244:0:1171:695_1920x0_80_0_0_a3b677216c19549c918252c17dc6f5f9.jpg
Full video of Vladimir Putin participating in the 'Russia Calling!' Investment Forum.
Full video of Vladimir Putin participating in the 'Russia Calling!' Investment Forum.
2023-12-07T13:42+0000
true
PT31M05S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, vtb bank's investment forum russia calling!
russian president vladimir putin, vtb bank's investment forum russia calling!
Watch Full Video of Putin’s Address to 'Russia Calling!' Investment Forum
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech to the audience of the 'Russia Calling!' investment forum, a prominent platform aimed at attracting capital to the Russian economy, enhancing the investment climate, and bolstering the nation's foreign economic and business ties.
Sputnik brings you President Putin's full speech opening the forum.
The Russian head of state spoke out about the monopoly of large Western banks, changes in the worldwide banking system, global economic development, as well as Russia's access to international payment systems and the dominance of the dollar and the euro.