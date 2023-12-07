https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/watch-full-video-of-putins-address-to-russia-calling-investment-forum-1115454655.html

Watch Full Video of Putin’s Address to 'Russia Calling!' Investment Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at VTB Bank's investment forum Russia Calling! The Forum is one of the leading platforms for attracting capital to the Russian economy, improving the investment climate and developing the country's foreign economic and business relations.

Sputnik brings you President Putin's full speech opening the forum.The Russian head of state spoke out about the monopoly of large Western banks, changes in the worldwide banking system, global economic development, as well as Russia's access to international payment systems and the dominance of the dollar and the euro.

