Congress Deadlocked on Ukraine Aid as Battlefield Woes Continue
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of topics from around the globe, including US House Republicans blocking the Israel and Ukraine aid package.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of topics from around the globe, including U.S. House Republicans blocking the Israel and Ukraine aid package.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystRobin Biro - Former Barack Obama Campaign Director, US Army Ranger Veteran and Host of "American Discourse" podcastTed Harvey - Former Colorado State Senator & Chairman of the Committee to Defeat the President at StopJoe.comFault Lines began Thursday's episode with a discussion of the House Republicans blocking a joint aid package to Ukraine and Israel, as they clashed with Democrats over border funding.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran Robin Biro about the winners and losers of last night's GOP debate while the frontrunner Donald Trump was, once again, a no show.In the third hour, former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey joined Fault Lines to discuss the Hunter Biden saga as Congressmen James Comer and Jim Jordan are threatening to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress, after the lawyer for the president's son notified the panel that he will not appear to testify.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of topics from around the globe, including US House Republicans blocking the Israel and Ukraine aid package.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Robin Biro - Former Barack Obama Campaign Director, US Army Ranger Veteran and Host of “American Discourse” podcast
Ted Harvey - Former Colorado State Senator & Chairman of the Committee to Defeat the President at StopJoe.com
Fault Lines began Thursday's episode with a discussion of the House Republicans blocking a joint aid package to Ukraine and Israel, as they clashed with Democrats over border funding.
In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran Robin Biro about the winners and losers of last night's GOP debate while the frontrunner Donald Trump was, once again, a no show.
In the third hour, former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey joined Fault Lines to discuss the Hunter Biden saga as Congressmen James Comer and Jim Jordan are threatening to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress, after the lawyer for the president’s son notified the panel that he will not appear to testify.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM