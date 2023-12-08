https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/fifty-us-commercial-space-launches-failed-since-2000-resulting-in-12-loss---report-1115467718.html

Fifty US Commercial Space Launches Failed Since 2000, Resulting in 12% Loss - Report

Fifty US commercial space launches in the private sector have failed since the beginning of the 21st century, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report.

"Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) data show that 50 commercial space launches from 2000 through mid-January 2023 resulted in ‘mishaps’ - the industry term for incidents such as catastrophic explosions and other failures," the report said on Thursday. That number represented about 12% of 433 launches during the period, the report said. The failures often came as a result of explosions or other catastrophic accidents, the report added, However, all the accidents, explosions and failures combined caused no fatalities, serious injuries or significant property damage to the public, according to the report.

