GOP Debate Becomes Mudslinging Competition Between Candidates

GOP Debate Becomes Mudslinging Competition Between Candidates

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed a wide range of topics, including the latest GOP debate.

GOP Debate Becomes Mudslinging Competition Between Candidates On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed a wide range of topics, including the latest GOP debate.

Peter Coffin - Journalist, Podcaster, and AuthorArmen Kurdian - Retired Navy Captain, Former City Council CandidateNebojsa Malic - Serbian-American JournalistScott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneThe show kicks off with journalist Peter Coffin, who weighs in on the latest GOP Debate and discusses with the hosts potential front-runners for the 2024 election.Then, Armen Kurdian, talks about his home state's representative, Kevin McCarthy, and his decision to leave the House, months after being ousted as the Speaker.The second hour begins with journalist Nebojsa Malic who shares his perspective on the latest out of Gaza amid Israel's ongoing offensive and Putin's trip to the Middle East.The show closes with Scott Stantis, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, joining to discuss the Washington Post journalists' 24-hour strike.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

