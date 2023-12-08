International
LIVE VIDEO: Putin Awards Gold Star Medals to Heroes of Russia
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
GOP Debate Becomes Mudslinging Competition Between Candidates
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed a wide range of topics, including the latest GOP debate.
Peter Coffin - Journalist, Podcaster, and AuthorArmen Kurdian - Retired Navy Captain, Former City Council CandidateNebojsa Malic - Serbian-American JournalistScott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneThe show kicks off with journalist Peter Coffin, who weighs in on the latest GOP Debate and discusses with the hosts potential front-runners for the 2024 election.Then, Armen Kurdian, talks about his home state's representative, Kevin McCarthy, and his decision to leave the House, months after being ousted as the Speaker.The second hour begins with journalist Nebojsa Malic who shares his perspective on the latest out of Gaza amid Israel's ongoing offensive and Putin's trip to the Middle East.The show closes with Scott Stantis, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, joining to discuss the Washington Post journalists' 24-hour strike.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:15 GMT 08.12.2023
The Final Countdown
Angie Wong
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed a wide range of topics, including the latest GOP debate.
Peter Coffin - Journalist, Podcaster, and Author
Armen Kurdian - Retired Navy Captain, Former City Council Candidate
Nebojsa Malic - Serbian-American Journalist
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
The show kicks off with journalist Peter Coffin, who weighs in on the latest GOP Debate and discusses with the hosts potential front-runners for the 2024 election.
Then, Armen Kurdian, talks about his home state's representative, Kevin McCarthy, and his decision to leave the House, months after being ousted as the Speaker.
The second hour begins with journalist Nebojsa Malic who shares his perspective on the latest out of Gaza amid Israel's ongoing offensive and Putin's trip to the Middle East.
The show closes with Scott Stantis, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, joining to discuss the Washington Post journalists' 24-hour strike.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
