Putin Bestows Gold Star Medals Upon Russia's Heroes

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin awards Gold Star medals to Russia's Heroes in the Kremlin.

Sputnik is providing live coverage as Russian President Vladimir Putin awards Gold Star medals to Russia's Heroes in the Kremlin.The event is held on the eve of Heroes of the Fatherland Day in the St. George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.Among the participants of the event will be Heroes of the Soviet Union, Heroes of the Russian Federation, honorees of the Order of St. George, as well as recipients of three or more orders of valor. The tradition of honoring the Heroes of the Fatherland has been revived starting from 2013.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

