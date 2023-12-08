https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/putin-awards-gold-star-medals-to-heroes-of-russia-1115475664.html
Putin Bestows Gold Star Medals Upon Russia's Heroes
Putin Bestows Gold Star Medals Upon Russia's Heroes
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin awards Gold Star medals to Russia's Heroes in the Kremlin.
2023-12-08T10:32+0000
2023-12-08T10:32+0000
2023-12-08T10:37+0000
russia
kremlin
russia
vladimir putin
medals
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/18/1111440803_0:490:2642:1976_1920x0_80_0_0_099707c13cc5378c6cb4c5e2fb2e5b2f.jpg
Sputnik is providing live coverage as Russian President Vladimir Putin awards Gold Star medals to Russia's Heroes in the Kremlin.The event is held on the eve of Heroes of the Fatherland Day in the St. George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.Among the participants of the event will be Heroes of the Soviet Union, Heroes of the Russian Federation, honorees of the Order of St. George, as well as recipients of three or more orders of valor. The tradition of honoring the Heroes of the Fatherland has been revived starting from 2013.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/18/1111440803_0:66:2642:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ce423fb3d53a8142bed49ba8a330e613.jpg
Путин Герои России
Путин Герои России
2023-12-08T10:32+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, russia's heroes, gold star medals
russian president vladimir putin, russia's heroes, gold star medals
Putin Bestows Gold Star Medals Upon Russia's Heroes
10:32 GMT 08.12.2023 (Updated: 10:37 GMT 08.12.2023)
More than 200 servicemen and civilians who have shown special courage and heroism have been invited to the ceremony.
Sputnik is providing live coverage as Russian President Vladimir Putin awards Gold Star medals to Russia's Heroes in the Kremlin.
The event is held on the eve of Heroes of the Fatherland Day in the St. George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.
Among the participants of the event will be Heroes of the Soviet Union, Heroes of the Russian Federation, honorees of the Order of St. George, as well as recipients of three or more orders of valor. The tradition of honoring the Heroes of the Fatherland has been revived starting from 2013.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!