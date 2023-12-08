https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/russia-is-being-reborn-what-are-putins-plans-for-2024-1115477860.html
'Russia is Being Reborn': What are Putin's Plans for 2024?
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, we spoke to foreign policy strategist Dmitry Suslov about why the West and Ukraine failed to defeat Russia in 2023, the fundamental problem with Western “peace proposals,” and Russia’s plans for the BRICS chairmanship in 2024.
- Dmitry Suslov, Russian foreign policy strategist.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, we spoke to foreign policy strategist Dmitry Suslov about why the West and Ukraine failed to defeat Russia in 2023, the fundamental problem with Western “peace proposals,” and Russia’s plans for the BRICS chairmanship in 2024.
“The Ukraine conflict is the most serious military conflict and geopolitical conflict that Russia has faced since World War Two, because we are really in a new patriotic war. We are in the great power conflict against the West. We are in a conflict, which we have not seen yet in the recent Russian history because even during the Second World War, Russia was fighting against the Axis countries, but the United States and UK were on our side. Now we are struggling against the collective West all together. This is an unprecedented challenge, which has required and continues to require very serious mobilization.”
- Dmitry Suslov, Russian foreign policy strategist.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
