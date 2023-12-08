https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/the-lawsuits-are-pouring-in-against-the-us-government-and-its-censorship-proxies-1115468153.html
The Lawsuits are Pouring in Against the US Government and its Censorship Proxies
The Daily Wire and The Federalist have followed several US states and Consortium News in filing censorship lawsuits against the Biden Administration.
Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, discusses US military support for Israel and the conflict with Hezbollah on the northern border.Mark Sleboda, the Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the refusal of Congress to provide further funding for the Kiev regime and US claims that American troops may clash with Russia.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss claims that NATO will collapse if Donald Trump becomes president and UK forces operate in Ukraine.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss President Trump's 53-point lead in the primaries and the outcome of the GOP debate.Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, discusses the public debate over the Gaza conflict, including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren pushing against President Biden's policy.Sabrina Salvati, Boston-based activist, discusses The Daily Wire and The Federalist, having followed several US states and Consortium News in filing censorship lawsuits against the Biden Administration.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents", joins us to discuss the political coup in Peru and the US Black community's position on the Israel conflict.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss the US and NATO's moves in Asia and an interesting book about the historical dynamics between China and Japan.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:10 GMT 08.12.2023 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 08.12.2023)
The Daily Wire and The Federalist have followed several US states and Consortium News in filing censorship lawsuits against the Biden Administration.
Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, discusses US military support for Israel and the conflict with Hezbollah on the northern border.
Mark Sleboda, the Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the refusal of Congress to provide further funding for the Kiev regime and US claims that American troops may clash with Russia.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss claims that NATO will collapse if Donald Trump becomes president and UK forces operate in Ukraine.
James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss President Trump's 53-point lead in the primaries and the outcome of the GOP debate.
Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, discusses the public debate over the Gaza conflict, including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren pushing against President Biden's policy.
Sabrina Salvati, Boston-based activist, discusses The Daily Wire and The Federalist, having followed several US states and Consortium News in filing censorship lawsuits against the Biden Administration.
Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents", joins us to discuss the political coup in Peru and the US Black community's position on the Israel conflict.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss the US and NATO's moves in Asia and an interesting book about the historical dynamics between China and Japan.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM