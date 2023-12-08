International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/us-vetoes-unsc-resolution-demanding-immediate-humanitarian-ceasefire-in-gaza-1115487783.html
US Vetoes UNSC Resolution Demanding Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza
US Vetoes UNSC Resolution Demanding Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza
The United States vetoed on Friday a UAE-drafted UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.
2023-12-08T21:06+0000
2023-12-08T21:06+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
uae
un security council (unsc)
us
israel
palestine
humanitarian disaster
humanitarian catastrophe
humanitarian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0b/1114888174_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9e1be6fa2bd7129caf38da9f2474e5d6.jpg
Thirteen members voted in favor and one abstained. The draft resolution demands "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" and "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access." On Thursday, deputy US ambassador to the United Nations Robert Wood said that the United States believes that another UN Security Council resolution on Gaza will not be helpful right now.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/us-only-administration-with-leverage-to-stop-israeli-assault-end-humanitarian-crisis-in-gaza-1115484109.html
uae
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0b/1114888174_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c30e5c20d08bcb8b49a52ae28eb3b066.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, genocide
humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, genocide

US Vetoes UNSC Resolution Demanding Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza

21:06 GMT 08.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / KENZO TRIBOUILLARDThis picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip on November 11, 2023.
This picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip on November 11, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States vetoed on Friday a UAE-drafted UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.
Thirteen members voted in favor and one abstained.
The draft resolution demands "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" and "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access."
On Thursday, deputy US ambassador to the United Nations Robert Wood said that the United States believes that another UN Security Council resolution on Gaza will not be helpful right now.
President Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2023
Analysis
US 'Only Administration With Leverage' to Stop Israeli Assault, End 'Humanitarian Crisis' in Gaza
18:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала