US Vetoes UNSC Resolution Demanding Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza

The United States vetoed on Friday a UAE-drafted UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Thirteen members voted in favor and one abstained. The draft resolution demands "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" and "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access." On Thursday, deputy US ambassador to the United Nations Robert Wood said that the United States believes that another UN Security Council resolution on Gaza will not be helpful right now.

