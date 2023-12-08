https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/us-vetoes-unsc-resolution-demanding-immediate-humanitarian-ceasefire-in-gaza-1115487783.html
US Vetoes UNSC Resolution Demanding Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza
US Vetoes UNSC Resolution Demanding Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza
The United States vetoed on Friday a UAE-drafted UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.
2023-12-08T21:06+0000
2023-12-08T21:06+0000
2023-12-08T21:06+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
uae
un security council (unsc)
us
israel
palestine
humanitarian disaster
humanitarian catastrophe
humanitarian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0b/1114888174_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9e1be6fa2bd7129caf38da9f2474e5d6.jpg
Thirteen members voted in favor and one abstained. The draft resolution demands "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" and "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access." On Thursday, deputy US ambassador to the United Nations Robert Wood said that the United States believes that another UN Security Council resolution on Gaza will not be helpful right now.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/us-only-administration-with-leverage-to-stop-israeli-assault-end-humanitarian-crisis-in-gaza-1115484109.html
uae
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0b/1114888174_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c30e5c20d08bcb8b49a52ae28eb3b066.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, genocide
humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, genocide
US Vetoes UNSC Resolution Demanding Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States vetoed on Friday a UAE-drafted UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.
Thirteen members voted in favor and one abstained.
The draft resolution demands "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" and "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access."
On Thursday, deputy US ambassador to the United Nations Robert Wood said that the United States believes that another UN Security Council resolution on Gaza will not be helpful right now
.