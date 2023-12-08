https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/vivek-blasts-haley-over-warmongering-and-foreign-policy-1115467113.html

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the recent GOP debate that saw the candidates trade insults over a number of issues.

Vivek Blasts Haley over Warmongering and Foreign Policy On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the recent GOP debate that saw the candidates trade insults over a number of issues.

Angie Wong - Journalist and Co-Host of The Final CountdownEd Martin - Lawyer and President of the Phyllis Schlafley EaglesKyle Anzalone - Opinion Editor of AntiWar.comMoein Odeh - International Human Rights AttorneyThe Backstory began on Thursday with a discussion on Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R - California) decision to retire from the House of Representatives. Journalist Angie Wong joined the show to discuss the potential ramifications of McCarthy's retirement and the recent expulsion of Rep. George Santos (R - New York) from the House.Later in the hour, The Backstory spoke to attorney Ed Martin about the GOP debate results as the palpable tension between the candidates was on full display for the audience.To kick off the second hour, journalist Kyle Anzalone joined the show to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to the Middle East, along with the US public's growing demands for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.The show would conclude with a discussion on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, amid Israel's expanded military operation that is now targeting both the southern and northern corridors of the Palestinian enclave. The Backstory was joined by human rights attorney Moein Odeh, who highlighted the devastation caused by the Israeli military in Gaza.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

