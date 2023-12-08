https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/washington-post-workers-strike-gop-debate-irans-raisi-in-moscow-1115465225.html

Washington Post Workers Strike, GOP Debate, Iran’s Raisi in Moscow

Washington Post Workers Strike, GOP Debate, Iran’s Raisi in Moscow

A professor commits mass shooting on a university campus in Nevada as drug shortages reach record highs in the US.

2023-12-08T04:11+0000

2023-12-08T04:11+0000

2023-12-08T09:31+0000

political misfits

unsc

iran

russia

immigration

gaza strip

donald trump

greece

turkey

european union (eu)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/07/1115465525_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ad4a1a1a4122faf4788cca149e7119c3.png

Washington Post Workers Strike, GOP Debate, Iran’s Raisi in Moscow A professor commits mass shooting on a university campus in Nevada as drug shortages reach record highs in the US.

International geopolitical consultant, global speaker and author David Oualaalou joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's meeting today in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the UN secretary general invoking Article 99 to call for a ceasefire resolution for Gaza, whether the United States would veto a ceasefire resolution in the UN Security Council, the results of meetings in Athens between the leaders of Greece and Turkey, relations between the European Union and China, and an assessment of the One Belt One Road initiative one decade on.Immigration attorney and writer for The Asylumist Jason Dzubow discusses the immigration policy changes under discussion as part of a security spending bill moving through Congress, why immigration policy can’t get a reasonable discussion in Congress and has to be attached to otherwise unrelated packages, what to expect at the end of the negotiation process, and the shameful way participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program have been treated so far.Political scientist, author, and podcast host Aaron Good discusses the takeaways from last night's Republican presidential debate and who performed best, former President Donald Trump joking about being a dictator, the mystery surrounding Israel’s outsize influence over American politics and policy, and another lawsuit against the government over censorship.The Misfits also discuss this year’s Kennedy Center honorees, Trump’s short list for possible running mates, and the gentle nature of manatees.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

iran

russia

gaza strip

greece

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

unsc, iran, russia, immigration, gaza strip, donald trump, greece, turkey, european union (eu), аудио, radio, ebrahim raisi, deferred action for childhood arrivals (daca)