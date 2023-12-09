International
Death Toll in Gaza Strip From Israeli Strikes Rises to 17,700 - Health Ministry
Death Toll in Gaza Strip From Israeli Strikes Rises to 17,700 - Health Ministry
The death toll from the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has increased to 17,700 people since October 7, with over 48,000 people injured
2023-12-09T18:41+0000
2023-12-09T18:41+0000
"The number of Gaza Strip residents killed due to Israel's aggression since October 7 has risen to 17,700, with 48,780 injured," Qudra told a press conference.On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times and expired last week.
Death Toll in Gaza Strip From Israeli Strikes Rises to 17,700 - Health Ministry

18:41 GMT 09.12.2023
TUNIS (Sputnik) - The death toll from the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has increased to 17,700 people since October 7, with over 48,000 people injured, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Qudra said on Saturday.
"The number of Gaza Strip residents killed due to Israel's aggression since October 7 has risen to 17,700, with 48,780 injured," Qudra told a press conference.
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times and expired last week.
