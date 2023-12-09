https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/house-republicans-in-hot-water-over-potential-loss-of-majority-1115484694.html

House Republicans in Hot Water over Potential Loss of Majority

On this episode of the Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong hit several domestic and international topics, including the potential loss of the... 09.12.2023, Sputnik International

the final countdown

radio

vladimir putin

newsguard

palestine

israel

gaza strip

hunter biden

House Republicans in Hot Water over Potential Loss of Majority On this episode of the Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong hit several domestic and international topics, including the potential loss of the majority for Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Steve Gill - Radio Host and AttorneyDaniel Lazare - Independent JournalistMohamed Gomaa - Journalist for RT ArabicMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystThe Final Countdown kicked off their show on Friday with a discussion on the Hunter Biden saga. The show was joined by radio host Steve Gill who highlighted and analyzed the major allegations against the U.S. President's son.Later in the hour, the Final Countdown spoke to independent journalist Daniel Lazare about the lawsuits against Newsguard and the State Department regarding their alleged censorship of independent media.To begin the second hour, Angie and Ted spoke to journalist Mohamed Gomaa about the humanitarian catastrophe in the isolated Gaza Strip, as the Israeli Defense Forces expand their military operation.The show would conclude with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that he will be running for the 2024 presidency, along with his Thursday meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

palestine

israel

gaza strip

radio, vladimir putin, newsguard, palestine, israel, gaza strip, hunter biden, аудио