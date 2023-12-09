https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/house-republicans-in-hot-water-over-potential-loss-of-majority-1115484694.html
House Republicans in Hot Water over Potential Loss of Majority
House Republicans in Hot Water over Potential Loss of Majority
On this episode of the Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong hit several domestic and international topics, including the potential loss of the... 09.12.2023, Sputnik International
2023-12-09T05:20+0000
2023-12-09T05:20+0000
2023-12-09T18:12+0000
the final countdown
radio
vladimir putin
newsguard
palestine
israel
gaza strip
hunter biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115484529_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7bceb84686f3a97e0bf9b2960900d553.jpg
House Republicans in Hot Water over Potential Loss of Majority
On this episode of the Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong hit several domestic and international topics, including the potential loss of the majority for Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Steve Gill - Radio Host and AttorneyDaniel Lazare - Independent JournalistMohamed Gomaa - Journalist for RT ArabicMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystThe Final Countdown kicked off their show on Friday with a discussion on the Hunter Biden saga. The show was joined by radio host Steve Gill who highlighted and analyzed the major allegations against the U.S. President's son.Later in the hour, the Final Countdown spoke to independent journalist Daniel Lazare about the lawsuits against Newsguard and the State Department regarding their alleged censorship of independent media.To begin the second hour, Angie and Ted spoke to journalist Mohamed Gomaa about the humanitarian catastrophe in the isolated Gaza Strip, as the Israeli Defense Forces expand their military operation.The show would conclude with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that he will be running for the 2024 presidency, along with his Thursday meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
palestine
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115484529_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_81fef99025a9ddcfb7c37ef3ee17de09.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
radio, vladimir putin, newsguard, palestine, israel, gaza strip, hunter biden, аудио
radio, vladimir putin, newsguard, palestine, israel, gaza strip, hunter biden, аудио
House Republicans in Hot Water over Potential Loss of Majority
05:20 GMT 09.12.2023 (Updated: 18:12 GMT 09.12.2023)
On this episode of the Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong hit several domestic and international topics, including the potential loss of the majority for Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Steve Gill - Radio Host and Attorney
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist
Mohamed Gomaa - Journalist for RT Arabic
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
The Final Countdown kicked off their show on Friday with a discussion on the Hunter Biden saga. The show was joined by radio host Steve Gill who highlighted and analyzed the major allegations against the U.S. President's son.
Later in the hour, the Final Countdown spoke to independent journalist Daniel Lazare about the lawsuits against Newsguard and the State Department regarding their alleged censorship of independent media.
To begin the second hour, Angie and Ted spoke to journalist Mohamed Gomaa about the humanitarian catastrophe in the isolated Gaza Strip, as the Israeli Defense Forces expand their military operation.
The show would conclude with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that he will be running for the 2024 presidency, along with his Thursday meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM