Hunter Biden Indicted on 9 Tax Charges in California

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest from the Hunter Biden... 09.12.2023, Sputnik International

Hunter Biden Indicted on 9 Tax Charges in California On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest from the Hunter Biden saga.

Elijah Magnier - Journalist and Veteran War CorrespondentSteve Abramowicz - CEO of the Mill Creek View and Radio HostRobert Patillo - Lawyer and Political CommentatorJeremy Kuzmarov - Author and Managing Editor of Covert Action MagazineIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Russia and his meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.In the second hour, a joint panel of Steve Abramowicz and Robert Patillo discussed the potential obstacles House Republicans are facing regarding the retirement of Kevin McCarthy and ousting of George Santos. Later in the hour, the panel spoke about the latest charges against Hunter Biden, as the US President's son faces more challenges related to his past taxes.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to author Jeremy Kuzmarov about the military aid to Ukraine, amid a deadlock in Congress regarding the multi-billion dollar funds to the regime in Kiev.

