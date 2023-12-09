https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/russias-putin-seeks-re-election-in-2024-1115490523.html
Russia's Putin Seeks Re-Election in 2024
Russia's Putin Seeks Re-Election in 2024
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's plan to... 09.12.2023, Sputnik International
2023-12-09T05:05+0000
2023-12-09T05:05+0000
2023-12-09T18:11+0000
the backstory
vladimir putin
ukraine
palestine
gaza strip
israel
california
hunter biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115490663_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_542db082ac43e6863e9dbf19debd0fb5.png
Russia's Putin Seeks Re-Election in 2024
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's plan to run for re-election in 2024.
Steve Hayes - Tax AttorneyMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystFrancis Anthony Boyle - Professor of International LawGarland Nixon - Co-Host of Critical HourIn the first hour, The Backstory spoke to tax attorney Steve Hayes about the tax-related charges against Hunter Biden who was indicted on Thursday in the state of California.Later in the hour, The Backstory held a discussion with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Russian President Vladimir Putin's re-election announcement for 2024.To kick off the last hour of the show, The Backstory spoke to professor Francis Anthony Boyle about the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip as the U.S. vetoes a critical vote for a ceasefire at the UN Security Council.The Backstory would conclude the show by holding a discussion with the co-host of the Critical Hour Garland Nixon about the Biden administration's struggles to fund Ukraine amid congressional disagreements on the aid.
ukraine
palestine
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115490663_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_be31a7811a561077ad81c202c2d4138b.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, ukraine, palestine, gaza strip, israel, california, hunter biden, аудио
vladimir putin, ukraine, palestine, gaza strip, israel, california, hunter biden, аудио
Russia's Putin Seeks Re-Election in 2024
05:05 GMT 09.12.2023 (Updated: 18:11 GMT 09.12.2023)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's plan to run for re-election in 2024.
Steve Hayes - Tax Attorney
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Francis Anthony Boyle - Professor of International Law
Garland Nixon - Co-Host of Critical Hour
In the first hour, The Backstory spoke to tax attorney Steve Hayes about the tax-related charges against Hunter Biden who was indicted on Thursday in the state of California.
Later in the hour, The Backstory held a discussion with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Russian President Vladimir Putin's re-election announcement for 2024.
To kick off the last hour of the show, The Backstory spoke to professor Francis Anthony Boyle about the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip as the U.S. vetoes a critical vote for a ceasefire at the UN Security Council.
The Backstory would conclude the show by holding a discussion with the co-host of the Critical Hour Garland Nixon about the Biden administration's struggles to fund Ukraine amid congressional disagreements on the aid.