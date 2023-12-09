International
The Critical Hour
The mainstream news outlets play it safe by parroting the perspectives of their corporate benefactors. The Critical Hour uses clear, cutting edge insight and analysis to examine national and international issues impacting the global village in which we live.
The US Government's Clandestine Censorship Complex is Facing Numerous Lawsuits
The US Government's Clandestine Censorship Complex is Facing Numerous Lawsuits
Recent lawsuits filed by Consortium News, The Daily Wire, and The Federalist threaten to expose US government ties to censorship programs. 09.12.2023
The US Government's Clandestine Censorship Complex is Facing Numerous Lawsuits
Recent lawsuits filed by Consortium News, The Daily Wire, and The Federalist threaten to expose US government ties to censorship programs.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss President Biden and Lloyd Austin's claim that US troops will be forced to fight the Russians if no money is approved for Ukraine.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, discusses the Middle East crisis, including gathering the congressional vote to keep troops in Syria and President Putin's visit to the Gulf states.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the US economy, including additional tax cuts for the rich and Apple's iPhone expansion plans.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp &amp; SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin &amp; Rumble, come together to discuss censorship. The US Government's Clandestine Censorship Complex is facing numerous lawsuits, and the 2024 election is looking bleak for the Biden team.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, come together to discuss the US government's machinations in South America, including stirring up tensions between Venezuela and Guyana.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The US Government's Clandestine Censorship Complex is Facing Numerous Lawsuits

05:00 GMT 09.12.2023 (Updated: 18:11 GMT 09.12.2023)
The Critical Hour
The US Government's Clandestine Censorship Complex is Facing Numerous Lawsuits
Wilmer Leon
Wilmer Leon
Garland Nixon
Garland Nixon
Recent lawsuits filed by Consortium News, The Daily Wire, and The Federalist threaten to expose US government ties to censorship programs.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss President Biden and Lloyd Austin's claim that US troops will be forced to fight the Russians if no money is approved for Ukraine.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, discusses the Middle East crisis, including gathering the congressional vote to keep troops in Syria and President Putin's visit to the Gulf states.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the US economy, including additional tax cuts for the rich and Apple's iPhone expansion plans.
Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss censorship. The US Government's Clandestine Censorship Complex is facing numerous lawsuits, and the 2024 election is looking bleak for the Biden team.
Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, come together to discuss the US government's machinations in South America, including stirring up tensions between Venezuela and Guyana.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
