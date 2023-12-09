https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/unsc-ceasefire-resolution-hunter-biden-indictments-hong-kong-vote--1115489356.html

UNSC Ceasefire Resolution, Hunter Biden Indictments, Hong Kong Vote

UNSC Ceasefire Resolution, Hunter Biden Indictments, Hong Kong Vote

2023-12-09. The UN Security Council debates a Gaza ceasefire resolution as Israel is again accused of targeting journalists with airstrikes.

UNSC Ceasefire Resolution, Hunter Biden Indictments, Hong Kong Vote The UN Security Council debates a Gaza ceasefire resolution as Israel is again accused of targeting journalists with airstrikes.

The UN Security Council debates a Gaza ceasefire resolution as Israel is again accused of targeting journalists with airstrikes.Independent journalist Sam Husseini joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the UN Security Council vote on a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, the death of internationally recognized writer and activist Dr. Refaat Alareer in an Israeli airstrike, reports of rockets being fired at the US embassy in Baghdad, and the US secretary of state calling more than half a million dead Ukrainians a "win-win" scenario.Journalist and co-founder of Kawsachun News Ollie Vargas discusses Hong Kong's elections being held on Sunday, how the "One Country, Two Systems" policy is reflected in these elections, changes to the election procedures, and why Western and English media seems to be so concerned about local elections in the city.Activist, former educator, and podcast host Sabrina Salvati discusses the new indictments on tax evasion Hunter Biden faces, whether contempt of Congress should be added to them, increasing congressional pressure on universities over antisemitism, huge donors pulling funding from Ivy League universities over what some call criticism of Israel and others antisemitism, what low approval ratings for both US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump spell for each with less than a year left in the election, and how Freedom Caucus tactics in the House of Representatives compare to the actions of the Squad.Editor-in-chief of Truth Defence and UK-based researcher and journalist Mohamed Elmaazi discusses latest developments in Julian Assange's legal case and the UK government's attempts to forcibly transfer undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers to Rwanda, and what appetite remains in the UK for aid for Ukraine and increased defense spending in general.The Misfits also discuss Israel’s escalation of airstrikes on Gaza, fish and fowl price fixing, as well as this week’s News of the Weird, including Festivus traditions, a self-inflicted rabies shot.

