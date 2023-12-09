International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Political Misfits
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/unsc-ceasefire-resolution-hunter-biden-indictments-hong-kong-vote--1115489356.html
UNSC Ceasefire Resolution, Hunter Biden Indictments, Hong Kong Vote
UNSC Ceasefire Resolution, Hunter Biden Indictments, Hong Kong Vote
The UN Security Council debates a Gaza ceasefire resolution as Israel is again accused of targeting journalists with airstrikes. 09.12.2023, Sputnik International
2023-12-09T05:15+0000
2023-12-09T18:12+0000
political misfits
gaza strip
unsc
antisemitism
ukraine
antony blinken
assange
congress
hong kong
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115489644_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f54b11fa2e25acf111a08e910ea9042d.png
UNSC Ceasefire Resolution, Hunter Biden Indictments, Hong Kong Vote
The UN Security Council debates a Gaza ceasefire resolution as Israel is again accused of targeting journalists with airstrikes.
The UN Security Council debates a Gaza ceasefire resolution as Israel is again accused of targeting journalists with airstrikes.Independent journalist Sam Husseini joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the UN Security Council vote on a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, the death of internationally recognized writer and activist Dr. Refaat Alareer in an Israeli airstrike, reports of rockets being fired at the US embassy in Baghdad, and the US secretary of state calling more than half a million dead Ukrainians a "win-win" scenario.Journalist and co-founder of Kawsachun News Ollie Vargas discusses Hong Kong's elections being held on Sunday, how the "One Country, Two Systems" policy is reflected in these elections, changes to the election procedures, and why Western and English media seems to be so concerned about local elections in the city.Activist, former educator, and podcast host Sabrina Salvati discusses the new indictments on tax evasion Hunter Biden faces, whether contempt of Congress should be added to them, increasing congressional pressure on universities over antisemitism, huge donors pulling funding from Ivy League universities over what some call criticism of Israel and others antisemitism, what low approval ratings for both US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump spell for each with less than a year left in the election, and how Freedom Caucus tactics in the House of Representatives compare to the actions of the Squad.Editor-in-chief of Truth Defence and UK-based researcher and journalist Mohamed Elmaazi discusses latest developments in Julian Assange's legal case and the UK government's attempts to forcibly transfer undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers to Rwanda, and what appetite remains in the UK for aid for Ukraine and increased defense spending in general.The Misfits also discuss Israel’s escalation of airstrikes on Gaza, fish and fowl price fixing, as well as this week’s News of the Weird, including Festivus traditions, a self-inflicted rabies shot.
gaza strip
ukraine
hong kong
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115489644_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_386413b52d39b69bb85231337f9ab550.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza strip, unsc, antisemitism, ukraine, antony blinken, assange, congress, hong kong, аудио
gaza strip, unsc, antisemitism, ukraine, antony blinken, assange, congress, hong kong, аудио

UNSC Ceasefire Resolution, Hunter Biden Indictments, Hong Kong Vote

05:15 GMT 09.12.2023 (Updated: 18:12 GMT 09.12.2023)
Political Misfits
UNSC Ceasefire Resolution, Hunter Biden Indictments, Hong Kong Vote
Subscribe
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
The UN Security Council debates a Gaza ceasefire resolution as Israel is again accused of targeting journalists with airstrikes.
The UN Security Council debates a Gaza ceasefire resolution as Israel is again accused of targeting journalists with airstrikes.
Independent journalist Sam Husseini joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the UN Security Council vote on a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, the death of internationally recognized writer and activist Dr. Refaat Alareer in an Israeli airstrike, reports of rockets being fired at the US embassy in Baghdad, and the US secretary of state calling more than half a million dead Ukrainians a "win-win" scenario.
Journalist and co-founder of Kawsachun News Ollie Vargas discusses Hong Kong's elections being held on Sunday, how the "One Country, Two Systems" policy is reflected in these elections, changes to the election procedures, and why Western and English media seems to be so concerned about local elections in the city.
Activist, former educator, and podcast host Sabrina Salvati discusses the new indictments on tax evasion Hunter Biden faces, whether contempt of Congress should be added to them, increasing congressional pressure on universities over antisemitism, huge donors pulling funding from Ivy League universities over what some call criticism of Israel and others antisemitism, what low approval ratings for both US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump spell for each with less than a year left in the election, and how Freedom Caucus tactics in the House of Representatives compare to the actions of the Squad.
Editor-in-chief of Truth Defence and UK-based researcher and journalist Mohamed Elmaazi discusses latest developments in Julian Assange's legal case and the UK government's attempts to forcibly transfer undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers to Rwanda, and what appetite remains in the UK for aid for Ukraine and increased defense spending in general.
The Misfits also discuss Israel’s escalation of airstrikes on Gaza, fish and fowl price fixing, as well as this week’s News of the Weird, including Festivus traditions, a self-inflicted rabies shot.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала