Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Drone Take Down Ukrainian Hexacopter by Ramming It
Watch Russian Drone Take Down Ukrainian Hexacopter by Ramming It
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a drone ramming a Ukrainian drone known as "Baba Yaga" with its own drone.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a drone ramming a Ukrainian UAV known as the "Baba Yaga."The ministry said that while returning from an aerial reconnaissance mission, the operator of the Russian drone spotted a Ukrainian "Baba Yaga" hexacopter in the air that was returning to the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces."The operator of the Russian UAV made a decision to shoot down the hexacopter of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. After gaining altitude, his UAV took a suitable trajectory and rammed the enemy drone from above, which fell on our territory," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Watch Russian Drone Take Down Ukrainian Hexacopter by Ramming It

06:18 GMT 09.12.2023
Drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), have been used by both sides of the conflict since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine. Russian forces effectively operate UAVs, even when they have to ram enemy drones.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a drone ramming a Ukrainian UAV known as the "Baba Yaga."
The ministry said that while returning from an aerial reconnaissance mission, the operator of the Russian drone spotted a Ukrainian "Baba Yaga" hexacopter in the air that was returning to the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
"The operator of the Russian UAV made a decision to shoot down the hexacopter of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. After gaining altitude, his UAV took a suitable trajectory and rammed the enemy drone from above, which fell on our territory," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
