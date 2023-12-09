https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/watch-russian-drone-take-down-ukrainian-hexacopter-by-ramming-it-1115493510.html

Watch Russian Drone Take Down Ukrainian Hexacopter by Ramming It

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a drone ramming a Ukrainian drone known as "Baba Yaga" with its own drone.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a drone ramming a Ukrainian UAV known as the "Baba Yaga."The ministry said that while returning from an aerial reconnaissance mission, the operator of the Russian drone spotted a Ukrainian "Baba Yaga" hexacopter in the air that was returning to the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces."The operator of the Russian UAV made a decision to shoot down the hexacopter of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. After gaining altitude, his UAV took a suitable trajectory and rammed the enemy drone from above, which fell on our territory," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

