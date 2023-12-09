https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/watch-russian-drone-take-down-ukrainian-hexacopter-by-ramming-it-1115493510.html
Watch Russian Drone Take Down Ukrainian Hexacopter by Ramming It
Watch Russian Drone Take Down Ukrainian Hexacopter by Ramming It
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a drone ramming a Ukrainian drone known as "Baba Yaga" with its own drone.
2023-12-09T06:18+0000
2023-12-09T06:18+0000
2023-12-09T06:18+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
drone
uav
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/09/1115493352_99:0:1336:696_1920x0_80_0_0_c1d2d4121f9fb24fa3bba588d0c4ac26.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a drone ramming a Ukrainian UAV known as the "Baba Yaga."The ministry said that while returning from an aerial reconnaissance mission, the operator of the Russian drone spotted a Ukrainian "Baba Yaga" hexacopter in the air that was returning to the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces."The operator of the Russian UAV made a decision to shoot down the hexacopter of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. After gaining altitude, his UAV took a suitable trajectory and rammed the enemy drone from above, which fell on our territory," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/09/1115493352_253:0:1181:696_1920x0_80_0_0_942619ad785995fd389e9118530951ee.jpg
Russian drone operators from the Far Eastern Airborne Forces in the area of Artemovsk in the DPR shot down a Ukrainian drone
Russian drone operators from the Far Eastern Airborne Forces in the area of Artemovsk in the DPR shot down a Ukrainian drone
2023-12-09T06:18+0000
true
PT1M01S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, ukrainian hexacopter, ramming a ukrainian drone
russian defense ministry, ukrainian hexacopter, ramming a ukrainian drone
Watch Russian Drone Take Down Ukrainian Hexacopter by Ramming It
Drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), have been used by both sides of the conflict since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine. Russian forces effectively operate UAVs, even when they have to ram enemy drones.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a drone ramming a Ukrainian UAV known as the "Baba Yaga."
The ministry said that while returning from an aerial reconnaissance mission, the operator of the Russian drone spotted a Ukrainian "Baba Yaga" hexacopter in the air that was returning to the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
"The operator of the Russian UAV made a decision to shoot down the hexacopter of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. After gaining altitude, his UAV took a suitable trajectory and rammed the enemy drone from above, which fell on our territory," the Russian Defense Ministry said.