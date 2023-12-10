International
Israeli Army Death Toll Since Start of Start of Gaza Operation Reaches 97 - Reports
The number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip has risen to 97, The Times of Israel reported on Saturday, citing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
The IDF announced the death of five soldiers, one of whom died from wounds received on October 7, and four of whom were killed during fighting in the southern Gaza Strip, the report said. On October 7, Hamas attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip with rockets and sent fighters across the border who killed and abducted hundreds. Israel launched retaliatory strikes the same day and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, followed by a ground invasion on October 27. The sides agreed to a one-week truce that ended on December 1, to exchange some of the prisoners and hostages. Hostilities left 1,200 people killed in Israel and 17,700 in the Gaza Strip.
06:51 GMT 10.12.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip has risen to 97, The Times of Israel reported on Saturday, citing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
The IDF announced the death of five soldiers, one of whom died from wounds received on October 7, and four of whom were killed during fighting in the southern Gaza Strip, the report said.
On October 7, Hamas attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip with rockets and sent fighters across the border who killed and abducted hundreds. Israel launched retaliatory strikes the same day and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, followed by a ground invasion on October 27.
The sides agreed to a one-week truce that ended on December 1, to exchange some of the prisoners and hostages. Hostilities left 1,200 people killed in Israel and 17,700 in the Gaza Strip.
