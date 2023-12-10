https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/javier-milei-sworn-in-as-president-of-argentina-1115511596.html
Javier Milei Sworn In as President of Argentina
Milei is known as libertarian economist with strong aversion towards the state intervention into economy and social spheres.
The far-right politician is known as a libertarian economist with a strong aversion towards state intervention into the economy and social spheres.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Buenos Aires, Argentina, where elected president Javier Milei is sworn into office.
The inauguration ceremony will start in the parliament building. Contrary to tradition, Milei is expected to deliver his first speech as head of state to his supporters from the steps of the National Congress instead of addressing lawmakers and top brass bureaucrats.
Top foreign officials expected at the ceremony will come from countries including China, Hungary, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Spain. Russia will be represented by Ambassador Dmitry Feoktistov.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to know more!