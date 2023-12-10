https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/javier-milei-sworn-in-as-president-of-argentina-1115511596.html

Javier Milei Sworn In as President of Argentina

Javier Milei Sworn In as President of Argentina

Milei is known as libertarian economist with strong aversion towards the state intervention into economy and social spheres.

2023-12-10T14:18+0000

2023-12-10T14:18+0000

2023-12-10T14:18+0000

world

argentina

javier milei

libertarianism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/12/1115037765_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7c144ee7ee7c65fdbd2d6ec1d6cba643.jpg

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Buenos Aires, Argentina, where elected president Javier Milei is sworn into office.The inauguration ceremony will start in the parliament building. Contrary to tradition, Milei is expected to deliver his first speech as head of state to his supporters from the steps of the National Congress instead of addressing lawmakers and top brass bureaucrats.Top foreign officials expected at the ceremony will come from countries including China, Hungary, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Spain. Russia will be represented by Ambassador Dmitry Feoktistov.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to know more!

argentina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Inauguration ceremony for Javier Milei Inauguration ceremony for Javier Milei 2023-12-10T14:18+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

argentina, javier milei, milei takes office, milei becomes president