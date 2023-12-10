https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/storm-in-us-state-of-tennessee-leaves-6-people-dead-1115506888.html

Storm in US State of Tennessee Leaves 6 People Dead

Storm in US State of Tennessee Leaves 6 People Dead

At least six people died in the US state of Tennessee as a result of a storm that had hit the state on Saturday, with three casualties in Montgomery County and three in the city of Nashville in Davidson Country, according to local authorities and police.

"Multiple power lines/poles down down along Gallatin N/OHB area. Severe damage along Nesbitt Ln where there are at least 3 fatalities," the Nashville police said on X. The city's mayor declared a state of emergency. The state of emergency was also declared in the city of Clarksville in Montgomery County. "At this time we can confirm that three people are deceased, two adults and one child as a result of the tornado that touched down this afternoon. Additionally, 23 people have been treated at the hospital," the Montgomery County government said in a statement. The storm has also caused massive power outages in the state, with about 52,000 people out as of 06:00 GMT, most of them in Nashville and Clarksville, according to the PowerOutage.us monitoring service.

