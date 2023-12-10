https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/vostoks-fury-watch-how-ukrainian-positions-crumble-to-russian-military-might-1115508517.html

Vostok's Fury: Watch How Ukrainian Positions Crumble to Russian Military Might

Recent activities by Russia's Vostok Battlegroup show how it deals devastating blows to Ukrainian strongholds in Kleshcheyevka.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a new video showing the relentless destruction of Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).The footage vividly captures the seamless coordination between Russian units and artillery, leaving no room for Kiev's troops. The cooperation of these forces underscores the overwhelming dominance of the Russian military, rendering futile any attempt by Western-supplied military equipment to surpass Russia's firepower.On a daily basis, Russian forces skillfully deprive Kiev of numerous Western military assets, demonstrating their superior strategic capabilities.

