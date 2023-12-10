https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/vox-populi-vox-dei-elon-musk-may-reverse-alex-jones-twitter-ban-1115510283.html
'Vox Populi, Vox Dei': Elon Musk May Reverse Alex Jones Twitter Ban
'Vox Populi, Vox Dei': Elon Musk May Reverse Alex Jones Twitter Ban
Bombastic media personality and controversial journalist Alex Jones may be making a triumphant return to social media network X (formerly Twitter) following a motion initiated by tech mogul Elon Musk.
X owner Elon Musk may reinstate Alex Jones on X after users backed his return in a poll.Jones was banned on Twitter in 2018 over behavior policy violations.
Jones was banned on Twitter in 2018 over behavior policy violations.
“Reinstate Alex Jones on this platform?” Musk inquired in an X poll, adding “Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”
With some 1,966,125 votes cast in total, 70.1 percent of those who participated in the poll chose the option “yes” in response to Musk’s question, with the other 29.9 percent voting “no.”
“The people have spoken and so it shall be,” Musk surmised upon the poll’s conclusion.
He also pointed out in that Jones would be allowed to express himself on X so long as he does not “break the law,” with Musk noting that “freedom of speech is otherwise meaningless.”
Jones and his Infowars website were permanently banned on Twitter in 2018, shortly after his channels and podcasts were taken down on YouTube and Facebook*.
In November 2022, Musk replied “no” when one of the X’s users asked him to “bring back Alex Jones,” prompting a number of netizens to openly doubt Musk’s appreciation of free speech.
* Meta and Facebook are banned in Russia over extremist activities