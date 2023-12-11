https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/celestial-spectacle-christmas-comet-unleashes-rare-meteor-shower-on-southern-skies-1115526773.html

Celestial Spectacle: 'Christmas Comet' Unleashes Rare Meteor Shower on Southern Skies

Set to unfold on December 12, a brand-new meteor shower spawned by the famed 'Christmas comet' 46P/Wirtanen is poised to grace Earth's skies for the first time.

A new meteor shower is set to paint the night skies on December 12, just ahead of the peak of the Geminid meteor shower. Unlike typical meteor showers originating from comets or asteroids heated by the sun, the looming unique display hails from the 'Christmas comet' 46P/Wirtanen, a Jupiter family comet that orbits between the sun and Jupiter.Though the meteor shower is anticipated to be relatively modest, with an estimated peak of two to 10 meteors per hour, its uniqueness lies in its rarity and limited visibility. Only observers in Oceania and Indonesia are expected to witness the event.The shooting stars, originating from the constellation Sculptor in the southern sky, are projected to appear between 0800 and 1230 GMT.What makes this event extraordinary is that the 'shooting stars' may be the first to originate specifically from 46P/Wirtanen. Despite the comet's previous close flybys, researchers from France and the US discovered its debris had not historically produced meteor showers.However, this year, Earth is expected to intercept a denser region of the comet cloud, making the event more promising.For those lucky enough to be in the viewing zone, stargazers are advised to find a dark spot away from light pollution, armed with binoculars or a small telescope for an enhanced experience. The study regarding the cosmic event has been accepted for publication in the Astronomy & Astrophysics journal.

