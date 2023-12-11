International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/french-parliament-rejects-interior-ministers-bill-on-tightening-migration-rules-1115525710.html
French Parliament Rejects Interior Minister's Bill on Tightening Migration Rules
French Parliament Rejects Interior Minister's Bill on Tightening Migration Rules
The French lower house voted on Monday to scrap the controversial bill proposed by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, which was aimed at tightening the rules on migration and deportation of migrants with a criminal record.
2023-12-11T20:52+0000
2023-12-11T20:50+0000
world
europe
france
gerald darmanin
emmanuel macron
illegal migration
migration policy
deportation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0b/1115525552_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_79a7f17b7f7971686bea5f40bddbfd61.jpg
Members of the National Assembly supported the petition initiated by the Green party to reject the bill in a 270-265 vote. The petition was supported by the Republicans and the Left parties as well as Marine Le Pen's right-wing National Rally. French media rushed to describe the vote as a big failure for the entire government and for Darmanin personally. The bill was designed to appeal to both poles of the political spectrum but ended up drawing criticism from the right and the left alike. Jean-Luc Melenchon, the founder of left-wing La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party, described it as "the end of the journey" for Darmanin in an X post. Le Pen, whose party voted unanimously to reject the bill, said that the move showed the lawmakers' "very strong disapproval" of the interior minister. She believes that by voting against the bill the National Rally "saved the French people" from an influx of migrants as one of the draft law's articles entailed legalization of migrants employed in sectors with a shortage of workers, she added. The first secretary of the French Socialist Party, Olivier Faure said "foreigners should not all be viewed as criminals" and that French President Emmanuel Macron "was elected as a protection from the National Rally." The Socialist Party, for its part, criticized the bill's overly harsh measures on the deportation of foreigners who have committed crimes. At the same time, the president of The Republicans party, Eric Ciotti, found the bill not tough enough and called for a comprehensive migration reform in France. People close to Darmanin told reporters that the interior minister had been summoned by Macron to the Elysee Palace to "discuss the future" of the bill. Darmanin later confirmed he had met with Macron and said he submitted a resignation letter, which the French president did not accept. "A defeat is a defeat," he told French broadcaster TF1. Nevertheless, he said he was not going to withdraw the controversial bill. The future of the bill will be determined later Monday during a cabinet meeting with the participation of French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, he added. The interior minister also accused lawmakers of forming a "union of opposites," rejecting the bill "for political reasons" and not acting "in the public interest." On the other hand, the bill makes it possible to legalize the stay in the country of migrants who can find work in sectors where there are shortages of French workers. Darmanin also plans to tighten the rules for staying in France on a family visa and introduce a mandatory French proficiency exam for family members of people coming to the country for family reunification. The bill has been extensively criticized by French non-governmental organizations and a number of foreign workers' associations and trade unions. They published a petition against it, saying that it is "a fundamental violation of migrants' rights" and is aimed at "enshrining arbitrariness and repressive practices in legislation."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/leaked-memo-shows-eu-will-block-deal-to-send-trafficked-migrants-back-to-france-1112605366.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221113/britain-and-france-plan-to-tackle-illegal-migration-over-english-channel-1104066968.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0b/1115525552_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c7eee340e16ef0d5c90ce25b5762028f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
illegal migration in france, what is darmanin's law, french parliament vote on migration rules, french migration policy
illegal migration in france, what is darmanin's law, french parliament vote on migration rules, french migration policy

French Parliament Rejects Interior Minister's Bill on Tightening Migration Rules

20:52 GMT 11.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / ALAIN JOCARDA protestor stand next to a banner reading "No to the Darmanin law" (L) and "Against repression, confinement and expulsions" (R) during a demonstration called by associations and NGOs for the defence of immigrants and by the French union General Confederation of Labour (CGT), in front of the National Assembly in Paris on December 11, 2023, against a draft law to control immigration. A controversial draft law to control immigration arrives at the French National Assembly for debate but is immediately threatened by a motion of preliminary rejection that could stop the examining of the law on December 11, 2023.
A protestor stand next to a banner reading No to the Darmanin law (L) and Against repression, confinement and expulsions (R) during a demonstration called by associations and NGOs for the defence of immigrants and by the French union General Confederation of Labour (CGT), in front of the National Assembly in Paris on December 11, 2023, against a draft law to control immigration. A controversial draft law to control immigration arrives at the French National Assembly for debate but is immediately threatened by a motion of preliminary rejection that could stop the examining of the law on December 11, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / ALAIN JOCARD
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - The French lower house voted on Monday to scrap the controversial bill proposed by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, which was aimed at tightening the rules on migration and deportation of migrants with a criminal record.
Members of the National Assembly supported the petition initiated by the Green party to reject the bill in a 270-265 vote. The petition was supported by the Republicans and the Left parties as well as Marine Le Pen's right-wing National Rally.
French media rushed to describe the vote as a big failure for the entire government and for Darmanin personally. The bill was designed to appeal to both poles of the political spectrum but ended up drawing criticism from the right and the left alike.
Jean-Luc Melenchon, the founder of left-wing La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party, described it as "the end of the journey" for Darmanin in an X post.
Le Pen, whose party voted unanimously to reject the bill, said that the move showed the lawmakers' "very strong disapproval" of the interior minister. She believes that by voting against the bill the National Rally "saved the French people" from an influx of migrants as one of the draft law's articles entailed legalization of migrants employed in sectors with a shortage of workers, she added.
The first secretary of the French Socialist Party, Olivier Faure said "foreigners should not all be viewed as criminals" and that French President Emmanuel Macron "was elected as a protection from the National Rally." The Socialist Party, for its part, criticized the bill's overly harsh measures on the deportation of foreigners who have committed crimes.
People trafficked from France in small boats and were picked up in the English Channel are brought to the port of Dover - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2023
World
Leaked Memo Shows EU Will Block Deal to Send Trafficked Migrants Back to France
15 August, 14:15 GMT
At the same time, the president of The Republicans party, Eric Ciotti, found the bill not tough enough and called for a comprehensive migration reform in France.

The bill can now be sent back to the Senate for a second reading. The government can also convene a mixed commission made up of seven lawmakers from each chamber, who will have to agree on the final text.

The third option, which entails the government withdrawing the bill in the absence of an absolute majority in parliament, is extremely unlikely, French media said.

People close to Darmanin told reporters that the interior minister had been summoned by Macron to the Elysee Palace to "discuss the future" of the bill. Darmanin later confirmed he had met with Macron and said he submitted a resignation letter, which the French president did not accept.
"A defeat is a defeat," he told French broadcaster TF1. Nevertheless, he said he was not going to withdraw the controversial bill.

"I must give policemen, gendarmes, prefects and judges the means to fight illegal migration. This text must continue its legislative path and either be sent back to the Senate, or a mixed commission of seven senators and seven deputies will be created [to review it]," the interior minister told French media.

French police officers patrol on the beach in the searcher migrants in Wimereux, northern France, Wednesday, Nov.17, 2021. Several migrants died and others were injured Wednesday Nov.24, 2021 when their boat capsized off Calais in the English Channel as they tried to cross from France to Britain, authorities said. British and French authorities were searching the area using helicopters and coast guard vessels, according to the French maritime agency for the region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2022
World
Britain and France Plan to Tackle Illegal Migration Over English Channel
13 November 2022, 10:37 GMT
The future of the bill will be determined later Monday during a cabinet meeting with the participation of French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, he added.
The interior minister also accused lawmakers of forming a "union of opposites," rejecting the bill "for political reasons" and not acting "in the public interest."

The new bill on asylum and migration, which has been nicknamed the Darmanin bill in France, includes many measures to tighten control over the deportation of migrants. It also involves the deportation from France of foreigners who have committed crimes in the country.

Darmanin has described it as the "toughest" bill ever presented by the French government on immigration. He also said migrants who are due to be removed from France would be added to the wanted list to ensure they actually leave the country.

On the other hand, the bill makes it possible to legalize the stay in the country of migrants who can find work in sectors where there are shortages of French workers. Darmanin also plans to tighten the rules for staying in France on a family visa and introduce a mandatory French proficiency exam for family members of people coming to the country for family reunification.
The bill has been extensively criticized by French non-governmental organizations and a number of foreign workers' associations and trade unions. They published a petition against it, saying that it is "a fundamental violation of migrants' rights" and is aimed at "enshrining arbitrariness and repressive practices in legislation."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала