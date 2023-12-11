International
Global Economy May Lose Up to 7% of GDP Due to Fragmentation Over Ukraine Conflict - IMF
Global Economy May Lose Up to 7% of GDP Due to Fragmentation Over Ukraine Conflict - IMF
The losses in the global economy as a result of the fragmentation into two blocs from the conflict in Ukraine are estimated to be up to 7% of GDP, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said
"If the global economy were to fragment into two blocs based on UN voting on the 2022 Ukraine Resolution and trade between the two blocs were eliminated, global losses are estimated to be about 2.5 percent of GDP. But depending on economies’ ability to adjust, the losses could reach as high as 7 percent of GDP," IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said. Gopinath pointed out that the losses may be extremely pronounced in lower-income countries and emerging markets. Gopinath noted that there are "clear signs" global FDI is segmenting along geopolitical lines.
17:29 GMT 11.12.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The losses in the global economy as a result of the fragmentation into two blocs from the conflict in Ukraine are estimated to be up to 7% of GDP, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday.
"If the global economy were to fragment into two blocs based on UN voting on the 2022 Ukraine Resolution and trade between the two blocs were eliminated, global losses are estimated to be about 2.5 percent of GDP. But depending on economies’ ability to adjust, the losses could reach as high as 7 percent of GDP," IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said.
Gopinath pointed out that the losses may be extremely pronounced in lower-income countries and emerging markets.
"Foreign direct investment (FDI) fragmentation in a world divided into two blocs centered around the United States and China - with some countries remaining non-aligned - could result in long-term global losses of around 2% of GDP," she said.
Gopinath noted that there are "clear signs" global FDI is segmenting along geopolitical lines.
"Announced FDI projects between blocs declined more than those within blocs after the onset of the war in Ukraine, while FDI to non-aligned countries sharply increased," Gopinath added.
Steam leaves a cooling tower of the Lichterfelde gas-fired power plant in Berlin, Germany, on March 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2023
Economy
Germany Pays 2.5 Times More for Gas in 2023 Compared to 2021
Yesterday, 15:47 GMT
