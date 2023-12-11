https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/global-economy-may-lose-up-to-7-of-gdp-due-to-fragmentation-over-ukraine-conflict---imf-1115523645.html

Global Economy May Lose Up to 7% of GDP Due to Fragmentation Over Ukraine Conflict - IMF

The losses in the global economy as a result of the fragmentation into two blocs from the conflict in Ukraine are estimated to be up to 7% of GDP, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said

"If the global economy were to fragment into two blocs based on UN voting on the 2022 Ukraine Resolution and trade between the two blocs were eliminated, global losses are estimated to be about 2.5 percent of GDP. But depending on economies’ ability to adjust, the losses could reach as high as 7 percent of GDP," IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said. Gopinath pointed out that the losses may be extremely pronounced in lower-income countries and emerging markets. Gopinath noted that there are "clear signs" global FDI is segmenting along geopolitical lines.

