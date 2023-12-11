https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/kiev-loses-up-to-200-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day---mod-1115520143.html

Kiev Loses Up to 200 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD

Ukraine has lost up to 200 soldiers both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours

Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed 18 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, four attacks in the Kupyansk direction and another four in the Zaporozhye direction.Ukraine has also lost up to 175 soldiers in the Krasny Lyman direction in the past day, the statement read.

