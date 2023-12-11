https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/kiev-loses-up-to-200-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day---mod-1115520143.html
Kiev Loses Up to 200 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Kiev Loses Up to 200 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 200 soldiers both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours
2023-12-11T11:43+0000
2023-12-11T11:43+0000
2023-12-11T11:43+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1e/1113823924_0:186:2982:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_f91386f932bfd35ad8592fb1b37c0fda.jpg
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed 18 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, four attacks in the Kupyansk direction and another four in the Zaporozhye direction.Ukraine has also lost up to 175 soldiers in the Krasny Lyman direction in the past day, the statement read.
donetsk
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1e/1113823924_126:0:2857:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8286de32eaaf7af6d38e8792ba9e82a2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine losses, how many ukrainians died, ukrainian counteroffensive, who wins in ukraine
ukraine losses, how many ukrainians died, ukrainian counteroffensive, who wins in ukraine
Kiev Loses Up to 200 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 200 soldiers both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed 18 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, four attacks in the Kupyansk direction and another four in the Zaporozhye direction.
"The enemy lost up to 200 military personnel killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers [in the Donetsk direction," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine has also lost up to 175 soldiers in the Krasny Lyman direction in the past day, the statement read.