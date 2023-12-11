International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/kiev-loses-up-to-200-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day---mod-1115520143.html
Kiev Loses Up to 200 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Kiev Loses Up to 200 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 200 soldiers both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours
2023-12-11T11:43+0000
2023-12-11T11:43+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1e/1113823924_0:186:2982:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_f91386f932bfd35ad8592fb1b37c0fda.jpg
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed 18 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, four attacks in the Kupyansk direction and another four in the Zaporozhye direction.Ukraine has also lost up to 175 soldiers in the Krasny Lyman direction in the past day, the statement read.
donetsk
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1e/1113823924_126:0:2857:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8286de32eaaf7af6d38e8792ba9e82a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine losses, how many ukrainians died, ukrainian counteroffensive, who wins in ukraine
ukraine losses, how many ukrainians died, ukrainian counteroffensive, who wins in ukraine

Kiev Loses Up to 200 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD

11:43 GMT 11.12.2023
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian soldier in special op zone
Russian soldier in special op zone - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2023
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 200 soldiers both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed 18 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, four attacks in the Kupyansk direction and another four in the Zaporozhye direction.
"The enemy lost up to 200 military personnel killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers [in the Donetsk direction," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine has also lost up to 175 soldiers in the Krasny Lyman direction in the past day, the statement read.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала