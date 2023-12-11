https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/mercs-unmasked-us-hired-guns-from-ukraine-spotted-in-gaza-operating-on-behalf-of-israel-1115521415.html
Mercs Unmasked: US Hired Guns From Ukraine Spotted in Gaza Operating on Behalf of Israel
Mercs Unmasked: US Hired Guns From Ukraine Spotted in Gaza Operating on Behalf of Israel
The American mercenary firm, Forward Observations Group (FOG), previously known for its presence in Ukraine, has claimed to have active members engaged in combat inside Gaza on behalf of Israel
2023-12-11T14:08+0000
2023-12-11T14:08+0000
2023-12-11T14:08+0000
world
sputnik
israel
gaza strip
ukraine
palestine-israel conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0b/1111811947_0:338:451:592_1920x0_80_0_0_252a1b0d8c80143f670f86476161809a.png
FOG's official social media accounts have posted numerous photos and videos from Israel, including the southern regions near the Gaza border and the Gaza Strip itself. Some of the images show equipment decked out with both US and Ukrainian flags.Since March 2022, FOG members have made multiple visits to Ukraine.The company openly acknowledges its involvement in fighting alongside the Kiev regime, namely, in the battle for Severodonetsk.Moreover, there are photos on the firm's social networks that prove that FOG's mercenaries use kindergartens in Ukraine as deployment sites.Forward Observations Group was officially registered as a private company in the US state of Nevada on October 15, 2020. Founded by Derrick Bales, a former American soldier with experience in Afghanistan, the company, among Western outlets, presents itself as a lifestyle brand, specializing in the sale of tactical gear.
israel
gaza strip
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Christina Malyk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg
Christina Malyk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0b/1111811947_0:296:451:634_1920x0_80_0_0_51593bc59d8bad1b051a1b5fff1c7121.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Christina Malyk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg
us mercenaries in israel, american mercs in gaza, are there american troops in gaza, does us send seoldier to gaza, forward observations group in gaza, american pmc in israel
us mercenaries in israel, american mercs in gaza, are there american troops in gaza, does us send seoldier to gaza, forward observations group in gaza, american pmc in israel
Mercs Unmasked: US Hired Guns From Ukraine Spotted in Gaza Operating on Behalf of Israel
The American mercenary firm, Forward Observations Group (FOG), previously known for its presence in Ukraine, has claimed to have active members engaged in combat inside Gaza on behalf of Israel, Sputnik has learned.
FOG's official social media accounts have posted numerous photos and videos from Israel, including the southern regions near the Gaza border and the Gaza Strip itself. Some of the images show equipment decked out with both US and Ukrainian flags.
Since March 2022, FOG members have made multiple visits to Ukraine.
The company openly acknowledges its involvement in fighting alongside the Kiev regime, namely, in the battle for Severodonetsk.
Moreover, there are photos on the firm's social networks that prove that FOG's mercenaries use kindergartens in Ukraine as deployment sites.
Forward Observations Group was officially registered as a private company in the US state of Nevada on October 15, 2020. Founded by Derrick Bales, a former American soldier with experience in Afghanistan, the company, among Western outlets, presents itself as a lifestyle brand, specializing in the sale of tactical gear.