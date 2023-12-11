https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/mercs-unmasked-us-hired-guns-from-ukraine-spotted-in-gaza-operating-on-behalf-of-israel-1115521415.html

Mercs Unmasked: US Hired Guns From Ukraine Spotted in Gaza Operating on Behalf of Israel

The American mercenary firm, Forward Observations Group (FOG), previously known for its presence in Ukraine, has claimed to have active members engaged in combat inside Gaza on behalf of Israel

FOG's official social media accounts have posted numerous photos and videos from Israel, including the southern regions near the Gaza border and the Gaza Strip itself. Some of the images show equipment decked out with both US and Ukrainian flags.Since March 2022, FOG members have made multiple visits to Ukraine.The company openly acknowledges its involvement in fighting alongside the Kiev regime, namely, in the battle for Severodonetsk.Moreover, there are photos on the firm's social networks that prove that FOG's mercenaries use kindergartens in Ukraine as deployment sites.Forward Observations Group was officially registered as a private company in the US state of Nevada on October 15, 2020. Founded by Derrick Bales, a former American soldier with experience in Afghanistan, the company, among Western outlets, presents itself as a lifestyle brand, specializing in the sale of tactical gear.

