https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/one-of-a-kind-eclipse-to-occur-as-asteroid-leona-passes-over-the-star-betelgeuse--1115517013.html

One-Of-a-Kind Eclipse to Occur as Asteroid Leona Passes Over the Star Betelgeuse

One-Of-a-Kind Eclipse to Occur as Asteroid Leona Passes Over the Star Betelgeuse

What is expected to be a “one-of-a-kind” event will take place late Monday into early Tuesday: the eclipse of the star Betelgeuse as the asteroid Leona passes in front of it.

2023-12-11T04:02+0000

2023-12-11T04:02+0000

2023-12-11T04:02+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

astronomy

space

space exploration

nasa

star

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107774/53/1077745378_0:204:2047:1355_1920x0_80_0_0_cc3c6671c6d4779a6e249a22b9006834.jpg

What is expected to be a “one-of-a-kind” event will take place late Monday into early Tuesday: the eclipse of the star Betelgeuse as the asteroid Leona passes in front of it. Astronomers are even hoping to learn more about Betelgeuse and Leona during the eclipse, which could last anywhere from 10 to 15 seconds.In September, astronomers observed a similar eclipse between Leona and a much dimmer star. They then estimated the asteroid to be about 34 miles wide and 50 miles long. But there are still some uncertainties regarding these predictions as well as the size of the star and its atmosphere.Betelguese is a red supergiant with a distinctive orange-red color that is visible to the naked eye. The star, which is nearing the end of its life, is 10 million years old and is significantly younger than Earth’s 5-billion-year-old Sun.However, Betelguese is much more massive than the Sun, and so it is burning through its materials at a faster rate. In fact, it is so large that if it replaced the Sun, it would stretch beyond Jupiter, says NASA. In 2019 the star drastically dipped in brightness by about 60%, tricking astronomers into believing it had entered its "pre-supernova" phase - the stage before a star's death. But in 2020 it returned to its original brightness, cheating death and causing a mysterious stir for astronomers.Leona, or asteroid 319, is a slowly rotating, oblong space rock that orbits between Mars and Jupiter in the outer reaches of the main asteroid belt. It orbits the sun every 2,300 days (6.30 years), coming as close as 2.68 astronomical units (AU) from the sun. Its closest orbit to Earth is 1.70 AU, which is an extremely wide distance considering one AU is about 150 million kilometers (93 million miles).The eclipse should be visible to those in Europe as well as Asia, and is expected to occur at 8:16 EST.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/giant-sun-hole-bigger-than-60-earths-spewing-solar-wind-towards-our-planet--1115430208.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

betelgeuse star, eclipse, asteroid, leona asteroid, space, astronomy, science, space exploration, nasa, supergiant star, betelgeuse