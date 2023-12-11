Polish Parliament Passes Vote of No Confidence in Morawiecki’s Government

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/polish-parliament-passes-vote-of-no-confidence-in-morawieckis-government-1115523213.html
The lower house of Poland’s parliament, the Sejm, on Monday passed a vote of no confidence in the government of Mateusz Morawiecki
The result was expected as the right-wing Law and Justice party (PiS) did not manage to receive enough seats in the October 15 parliamentary elections. President Andrzej Duda will most likely swear in opposition leader Donald Tusk as the country's prime minister.In the elections, the PiS party won 194 seats in the 460-member Sejm and claimed victory, while the opposition alliance of pro-European Union parties got 298 seats, and appointed Tusk as its leader.
WARSAW (Sputnik) - The lower house of Poland’s parliament, the Sejm, on Monday passed a vote of no confidence in the government of Mateusz Morawiecki.
The result was expected as the right-wing Law and Justice party (PiS) did not manage to receive enough seats in the October 15 parliamentary elections. President Andrzej Duda will most likely swear in opposition leader Donald Tusk as the country's prime minister.
In the elections, the PiS party won 194 seats in the 460-member Sejm and claimed victory, while the opposition alliance of pro-European Union parties got 298 seats, and appointed Tusk as its leader.