https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/quarter-of-worlds-freshwater-fish-face-extinction---study-1115527314.html

Quarter of World's Freshwater Fish Face Extinction - Study

Quarter of World's Freshwater Fish Face Extinction - Study

In a comprehensive study the International Union for Conservation of Nature reveals that nearly 25% of the world's freshwater fish are on the brink of extinction.

2023-12-11T23:26+0000

2023-12-11T23:26+0000

2023-12-11T23:23+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

iucn

pacific

united kingdom (uk)

kazakhstan

ecology

extinct species

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/12/1108529162_0:0:2501:1406_1920x0_80_0_0_e1528be835df7d5f732ad42095503426.jpg

A comprehensive study by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) highlights the precarious state of freshwater fish globally, with iconic species such as the Lake Turkana robber and the Mekong giant catfish facing the imminent risk of disappearing.Of the 14,898 assessed species, a staggering 3,086 are now in danger of vanishing, with nearly one-fifth of all threatened freshwater species directly impacted by climate change-induced factors such as falling water levels and shifting seasons.The assessment also sheds light on the escalating threats to other species, including mahogany, Atlantic salmon, and green turtles. Big leaf mahogany, a highly sought-after plant commercially, is now classified as endangered due to a 60% decline in numbers over the past 180 years.Atlantic salmon, once abundant and considered of least concern, is now near threatened, with a 23% global population decline and disappearance from many UK rivers.Amidst these alarming findings, the report also brings attention to positive conservation efforts. The saiga antelope, moving from critically endangered to near threatened, experienced a remarkable 1,100% population increase in just seven years in Kazakhstan. Similarly, the scimitar-horned oryx, once extinct in Chad due to overhunting, has seen successful reintroduction efforts, leading to a vulnerable classification.The assessment also highlights the vulnerability of central south Pacific and east Pacific green turtles, major victims of industrial and artisanal fishing, with rising global temperatures affecting their hatching success and sea temperature fluctuations endangering their nesting sites.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/oceans-increasing-turning-green-over-last-20-years-scientists-say-1112125531.html

pacific

united kingdom (uk)

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

international union for conservation of nature, iucn, extinction, fresh fish