Special Counsel Asks Supreme Court to Rule Whether Trump Immune From Prosecution

Special Counsel Jack Smith is asking the US Supreme Court to rule whether former President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Special Counsel Jack Smith is asking the US Supreme Court to rule whether former President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution, court documents revealed on Monday.
Trump was indicted by a grand jury in August on four charges connected to the January 2021 riot at the US Capitol. The former US president has pleaded not guilty.
"QUESTION PRESENTED: Whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office or is constitutionally protected from federal prosecution when he has been impeached but not convicted before the criminal proceedings begin," the court document said.
Smith further said it is of imperative public importance that Trump's claims of immunity be resolved by the Supreme Court and that his trial proceeds as quickly as possible if his claim of immunity is rejected.
Trump's trial is set to begin on March 4, 2024.
