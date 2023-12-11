https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/special-counsel-asks-supreme-court-to-rule-whether-trump-immune-from-prosecution-1115524315.html

Special Counsel Asks Supreme Court to Rule Whether Trump Immune From Prosecution

Special Counsel Asks Supreme Court to Rule Whether Trump Immune From Prosecution

Special Counsel Jack Smith is asking the US Supreme Court to rule whether former President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution

2023-12-11T18:53+0000

2023-12-11T18:53+0000

2023-12-11T18:53+0000

americas

donald trump

jack smith

us

us supreme court

supreme court

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/1e/1096816440_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e5eb9321066d63d99f2913b1bece8025.jpg

Trump was indicted by a grand jury in August on four charges connected to the January 2021 riot at the US Capitol. The former US president has pleaded not guilty.Smith further said it is of imperative public importance that Trump's claims of immunity be resolved by the Supreme Court and that his trial proceeds as quickly as possible if his claim of immunity is rejected.Trump's trial is set to begin on March 4, 2024.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

is trump immune from prosecution, trump trial, who is special counsel jack smith, donald trump case in court, updates on donald trump trial