Watch Russian Airborne Troops Storming Ukrainian Positions

According to numerous reposts, Ukrainian society is demoralized and bleeding white with no desire to day in already lost battle for corrupt Kiev authorities.

Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows Russian VDV (Airborne troops) seizing Ukrainian positions in a quick assault north-east of Artemovsk (formerly known as Bakhmut). Soldiers used fire support from armored vehicles and a drone squadron that conducted aerial reconnaissance and bombed Ukrainian positions. In a brief yet epic fight, Russian airborne troops decimated Ukrainian militants, while over 20 soldiers surrendered, choosing to save their lives.

