https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/bad-polls-for-biden-drug-price-action-congo-violence-1115527648.html

Bad Polls for Biden, Drug Price Action, Congo Violence

Bad Polls for Biden, Drug Price Action, Congo Violence

Mainstream media suddenly have questions about what “genocide” actually is when the term is applied to Israeli strategy.

2023-12-12T04:12+0000

2023-12-12T04:12+0000

2023-12-12T07:42+0000

political misfits

gaza strip

antisemitism

immigration

ukraine

democratic republic of the congo

sudan

radio

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0b/1115527491_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_39afc9cc881e20a8a59739fb73fe099f.png

Bad Polls for Biden, Drug Price Action, Congo Violence Mainstream media suddenly have questions about what “genocide” actually is when the term is applied to Israeli strategy.

Editor of The Polemicist Jim Kavanagh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss who’s pushing impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden in Congress, what to make of some of former President Donald Trump’s recent comments on his plans for another term, whether the return of Alex Jones to Twitter means about the state of free speech on the platform.President of Healthy California Now and longtime nurses union organizer Michael Lighty discusses the Biden administration's supposed preparation to use "march-in" rights to lower drug costs; how to interpret the timing of this move, so late in this term; how much drug pricing by pharmaceutical corporations is to blame for high drug costs and who else contributes to the problem; and the record amount of medical debt Americans live with everyday.Political consultant and political organizer Donna Davis discusses why the Biden administration is going over Congress’ head to approve weapons for Israel, which types of weapons Washington finds acceptable to use against Palestinians, what the furor over campus antisemitism is really about, how the economy is affecting some of Biden’s poll numbers, whether selecting a new presidential candidate could actually change the Democratic Party’s chances in 2024, and whether the party’s new blood will want to sit out any races until 2028.Editor of the Pan-African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses possible paths to peace between warring factions in Sudan, as well as who has been mediating these discussions and what it means for the people of Sudan moving forward. They also discuss the ongoing crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as the conflict has led to the displacement of over 7 million people.The Misfits also discuss Argentina’s new president, a Supreme Court rejection of a conversion therapy ban in Washington state, a retraction over controversial shoplifting numbers.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza strip

ukraine

democratic republic of the congo

sudan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

gaza strip, antisemitism, immigration, ukraine, democratic republic of the congo, sudan, аудио, radio, joe biden, alex jones, donald trump