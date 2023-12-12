Biden's Approval Rating Sinks While Trump Ramps Up Support

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/bidens-approval-rating-sinks-while-trump-ramps-up-support-1115524153.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed several topics from around the globe, including US President Joe Biden's sinking approval rating.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist
Ray McGovern - Former CIA Officer and Geopolitical Analyst
Desi K. Robinson - Professor at the Metropolitan College of New York
In the first half hour, the hosts spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's trip to Washington, DC, where he will try to convince congress to fund his regime.
Later in the hour, independent journalist Daniel Lazare discussed US President Joe Biden's dwindling approval rating, as his Republican foe Donald Trump continues to poll better than him for the 2024 presidency.
To open the last hour, The Final Countdown spoke to former CIA officer Ray McGovern about the conflict in Gaza, amid the Israeli Defense Forces' expansion of their military operation.
In the final half hour, Professor Desi K. Robinson joined the show to discuss the latest accusations that prestigious US universities allowed antisemitism on their campus.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
