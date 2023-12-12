https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/bidens-approval-rating-sinks-while-trump-ramps-up-support-1115524153.html

Biden's Approval Rating Sinks While Trump Ramps Up Support

Biden's Approval Rating Sinks While Trump Ramps Up Support

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed several topics from around the globe, including US President Joe Biden's sinking approval rating.

2023-12-12T04:05+0000

2023-12-12T04:05+0000

2023-12-12T07:35+0000

the final countdown

radio

joe biden

donald trump

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

gaza strip

israel

cia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0b/1115523994_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7908021134608f392a236579443243ee.jpg

Biden's Approval Rating Sinks While Trump Ramps Up Support On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed several topics from around the globe, including U.S. President Joe Biden's sinking approval rating.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystDaniel Lazare - Independent JournalistRay McGovern - Former CIA Officer and Geopolitical AnalystDesi K. Robinson - Professor at the Metropolitan College of New YorkIn the first half hour, the hosts spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's trip to Washington, DC, where he will try to convince congress to fund his regime.Later in the hour, independent journalist Daniel Lazare discussed US President Joe Biden's dwindling approval rating, as his Republican foe Donald Trump continues to poll better than him for the 2024 presidency.To open the last hour, The Final Countdown spoke to former CIA officer Ray McGovern about the conflict in Gaza, amid the Israeli Defense Forces' expansion of their military operation.In the final half hour, Professor Desi K. Robinson joined the show to discuss the latest accusations that prestigious US universities allowed antisemitism on their campus.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

radio, joe biden, donald trump, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, gaza strip, israel, аудио, cia