Explosive Revelation: Canadian Hired Gun Training Both Ukrainian & Israeli Soldiers
Explosive Revelation: Canadian Hired Gun Training Both Ukrainian & Israeli Soldiers
Alex Gallant, a Canadian mercenary, military instructor and CEO of PMC 'Universal Guardian', which has been active in Ukraine, has been training IDF troops in Israel, as of November, Sputnik learned
He arrived in Israel in mid-October, according to a number of posts from his social media accounts. Gallant claimed he was engaged in civil defense training here. However, the images posted on his pages paint a different picture, showing the Canadian surrounded by individuals wearing IDF uniforms.At the end of November, he announced that he was returning to Ukraine "for the 4th time" to work with military personnel from the Ukrainian army.The allied PMC, "Black Maple," known to be associated with "Universal Guardian," also shared a podcast touting Gallant as "the Canadian who trained the IDF". Previously, Gallant and his team from "Universal Guardian" trained Ukrainian soldiers in the vicinity of locations such as Artemovsk (Bakhmut), Avdeevka, and Kramatorsk. In a twist of fate, Gallant narrowly escaped harm in Kramatorsk's Ria Lounge Bar when it was targeted by a missile strike carried out by the Russian Armed Forces last June. Gallant managed to leave the place just minutes before the attack.
Explosive Revelation: Canadian Hired Gun Training Both Ukrainian & Israeli Soldiers

13:18 GMT 12.12.2023
© Photo : ScreenshotSocial media screenshot: Canadian mercenary Alex Gallant's gear before coming to Israel
Christina Malyk
Alex Gallant, a Canadian mercenary, military instructor and CEO of PMC ‘Universal Guardian’, which has been active in Ukraine, trained IDF troops in Israel, as of November, Sputnik has learned.
He arrived in Israel in mid-October, according to a number of posts from his social media accounts. Gallant claimed he was engaged in civil defense training here. However, the images posted on his pages paint a different picture, showing the Canadian surrounded by individuals wearing IDF uniforms.
At the end of November, he announced that he was returning to Ukraine “for the 4th time” to work with military personnel from the Ukrainian army.
The allied PMC, "Black Maple," known to be associated with "Universal Guardian," also shared a podcast touting Gallant as “the Canadian who trained the IDF”.
Previously, Gallant and his team from "Universal Guardian" trained Ukrainian soldiers in the vicinity of locations such as Artemovsk (Bakhmut), Avdeevka, and Kramatorsk. In a twist of fate, Gallant narrowly escaped harm in Kramatorsk's Ria Lounge Bar when it was targeted by a missile strike carried out by the Russian Armed Forces last June. Gallant managed to leave the place just minutes before the attack.
