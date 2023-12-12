https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/explosive-revelation-canadian-hired-gun-training-both-ukrainian--israeli-soldiers-1115537424.html
Explosive Revelation: Canadian Hired Gun Training Both Ukrainian & Israeli Soldiers
Explosive Revelation: Canadian Hired Gun Training Both Ukrainian & Israeli Soldiers
Alex Gallant, a Canadian mercenary, military instructor and CEO of PMC ‘Universal Guardian’, which has been active in Ukraine, has been training IDF troops in Israel, as of November, Sputnik learned
2023-12-12T13:18+0000
2023-12-12T13:18+0000
2023-12-12T13:18+0000
world
ukraine
israel
sputnik
israel defense forces (idf)
palestine-israel conflict
mercenaries
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0c/1115536235_0:370:963:912_1920x0_80_0_0_7dcc8c07c2f24127f6acd9dc5c7419c7.jpg
He arrived in Israel in mid-October, according to a number of posts from his social media accounts. Gallant claimed he was engaged in civil defense training here. However, the images posted on his pages paint a different picture, showing the Canadian surrounded by individuals wearing IDF uniforms.At the end of November, he announced that he was returning to Ukraine “for the 4th time” to work with military personnel from the Ukrainian army.The allied PMC, "Black Maple," known to be associated with "Universal Guardian," also shared a podcast touting Gallant as “the Canadian who trained the IDF”. Previously, Gallant and his team from "Universal Guardian" trained Ukrainian soldiers in the vicinity of locations such as Artemovsk (Bakhmut), Avdeevka, and Kramatorsk. In a twist of fate, Gallant narrowly escaped harm in Kramatorsk's Ria Lounge Bar when it was targeted by a missile strike carried out by the Russian Armed Forces last June. Gallant managed to leave the place just minutes before the attack.
ukraine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Christina Malyk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg
Christina Malyk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0c/1115536235_0:280:963:1002_1920x0_80_0_0_5f2cab9ed0287401714415bc4617d5e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Christina Malyk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg
canadian mercs in ukraine, are there mercs in israel, mercs in gaza, canadian mercenaries, how many canadian mercenaries are in ukraine, is canada send troops to ukraine.
canadian mercs in ukraine, are there mercs in israel, mercs in gaza, canadian mercenaries, how many canadian mercenaries are in ukraine, is canada send troops to ukraine.
Explosive Revelation: Canadian Hired Gun Training Both Ukrainian & Israeli Soldiers
Alex Gallant, a Canadian mercenary, military instructor and CEO of PMC ‘Universal Guardian’, which has been active in Ukraine, trained IDF troops in Israel, as of November, Sputnik has learned.
He arrived in Israel in mid-October, according to a number of posts from his social media accounts. Gallant claimed he was engaged in civil defense training here. However, the images posted on his pages paint a different picture, showing the Canadian surrounded by individuals wearing IDF uniforms.
At the end of November, he announced that he was returning to Ukraine “for the 4th time” to work with military personnel from the Ukrainian army.
The allied PMC, "Black Maple," known to be associated with "Universal Guardian," also shared a podcast touting Gallant as “the Canadian who trained the IDF”.
Previously, Gallant and his team from "Universal Guardian" trained Ukrainian soldiers in the vicinity of locations such as Artemovsk (Bakhmut), Avdeevka, and Kramatorsk. In a twist of fate, Gallant narrowly escaped harm in Kramatorsk's Ria Lounge Bar when it was targeted by a missile strike carried out by the Russian Armed Forces
last June. Gallant managed to leave the place just minutes before the attack.