https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/explosive-revelation-canadian-hired-gun-training-both-ukrainian--israeli-soldiers-1115537424.html

Explosive Revelation: Canadian Hired Gun Training Both Ukrainian & Israeli Soldiers

Explosive Revelation: Canadian Hired Gun Training Both Ukrainian & Israeli Soldiers

Alex Gallant, a Canadian mercenary, military instructor and CEO of PMC ‘Universal Guardian’, which has been active in Ukraine, has been training IDF troops in Israel, as of November, Sputnik learned

2023-12-12T13:18+0000

2023-12-12T13:18+0000

2023-12-12T13:18+0000

world

ukraine

israel

sputnik

israel defense forces (idf)

palestine-israel conflict

mercenaries

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0c/1115536235_0:370:963:912_1920x0_80_0_0_7dcc8c07c2f24127f6acd9dc5c7419c7.jpg

He arrived in Israel in mid-October, according to a number of posts from his social media accounts. Gallant claimed he was engaged in civil defense training here. However, the images posted on his pages paint a different picture, showing the Canadian surrounded by individuals wearing IDF uniforms.At the end of November, he announced that he was returning to Ukraine “for the 4th time” to work with military personnel from the Ukrainian army.The allied PMC, "Black Maple," known to be associated with "Universal Guardian," also shared a podcast touting Gallant as “the Canadian who trained the IDF”. Previously, Gallant and his team from "Universal Guardian" trained Ukrainian soldiers in the vicinity of locations such as Artemovsk (Bakhmut), Avdeevka, and Kramatorsk. In a twist of fate, Gallant narrowly escaped harm in Kramatorsk's Ria Lounge Bar when it was targeted by a missile strike carried out by the Russian Armed Forces last June. Gallant managed to leave the place just minutes before the attack.

ukraine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Christina Malyk https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg

Christina Malyk https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Christina Malyk https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg

canadian mercs in ukraine, are there mercs in israel, mercs in gaza, canadian mercenaries, how many canadian mercenaries are in ukraine, is canada send troops to ukraine.