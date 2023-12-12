https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/johnson-after-meeting-with-zelensky-us-lawmakers-need-clear-ukraine-strategy-to-approve-funds-1115543895.html

Johnson After Meeting With Zelensky: US Lawmakers Need Clear Ukraine Strategy to Approve Funds

The members of Congress are still waiting to see a clear articulation of strategy on Ukraine and so far the White House has not provided any sufficient responses to their questions, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Tuesday.

"We need a clear articulation of the strategy to allow Ukraine to win and thus far their responses have been insufficient. They have not provided us the clarity and the detail that we requested over and over since literally 24 hours after I was handed the gavel as the Speaker of the House," Johnson told reporters after meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington. Johnson in a separate statement about his meeting with Zelensky added that the Biden administration seems to be asking for additional billions of dollars with no appropriate oversight. President Joe Biden is asking Congress to approve a $106 billion supplemental package to address US national security matters, which includes providing Ukraine with $61 billion. However, Republican lawmakers have been reluctant to back this request because it lacks a "credible" plan to address the crisis on the US southern border. Johnson emphasized that the southern border is an "absolute catastrophe" due to the Biden administration's immigration policies. The House Speaker pointed out that it’s almost 7 million undocumented migrants who have been encountered at the southern border since Biden took office, an issue that must be addressed with a transformative change at the border. Schumer recently said he is willing to work with Republicans to add an amendment to the Biden supplemental package that will address their border security concerns, but it would need to have 60 votes to be adopted. The White House expects Ukraine aid funding will run out by the end of this year. A congressional source recently told Sputnik that new Ukraine funding is not expected to be approved before the end of the year.

