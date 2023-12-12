https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/lawmakers-call-for-resignation-of-harvard-mit-presidents-1115528132.html
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the lawmakers who called for the resignation of the presidents from Penn, Harvard and MIT.
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and ProsperityDr. Ramzy Baroud - Geopolitical Analyst and JournalistSabrina Salvati - Political Commentator and Podcast HostJason Goodman - Founder of CrowdsourceThe Backstory opened the show on Monday by speaking to Daniel McAdams about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington, where he will try to persuade congress to approve funding for his regime.In the last half of the hour, The Backstory spoke to Dr. Ramzy Baroud who provided his analysis about the Israeli military operation in the besieged Gaza Strip.To open the second hour, Sabrina Salvati joined The Backstory to discuss the accusations that three prestigious US universities allowed antisemitism on their campus.The final segment of the show covered the potential impeachment of President Joe Biden, whose recent approval rating hit an all-time low.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:08 GMT 12.12.2023 (Updated: 07:49 GMT 12.12.2023)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the lawmakers who called for the resignation of the presidents from Penn, Harvard and MIT.
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity
Dr. Ramzy Baroud - Geopolitical Analyst and Journalist
Sabrina Salvati - Political Commentator and Podcast Host
Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource
The Backstory opened the show on Monday by speaking to Daniel McAdams about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington, where he will try to persuade congress to approve funding for his regime.
In the last half of the hour, The Backstory spoke to Dr. Ramzy Baroud who provided his analysis about the Israeli military operation in the besieged Gaza Strip.
To open the second hour, Sabrina Salvati joined The Backstory to discuss the accusations that three prestigious US universities allowed antisemitism on their campus.
The final segment of the show covered the potential impeachment of President Joe Biden, whose recent approval rating hit an all-time low.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM