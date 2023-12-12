International
Polish Sejm Passes Vote of Confidence in Government of Donald Tusk
The lower house of Poland’s parliament, the Sejm, on Tuesday passed a vote of confidence in the government of Donald Tusk, according to the live broadcast.
All opposition factions of the Sejm voted in favor of Tusk and his government, while the PiS party, which until recently was Poland’s ruling, and the Confederation alliance of right and Eurosceptic were against. A total of 248 lawmakers of the 460-member Sejm voted in favor of the motion, while 201 lawmakers voted against, with no abstentions. Polish President Andrzej Duda will swear in Tusk's government on Wednesday morning. On Monday, the Sejm passed a vote of no confidence in the government of Mateusz Morawiecki in a 266-to-190 vote. The parliament nominated Tusk, a former president of the European Council, for prime minister shortly later. In the parliamentary elections held in October, the PiS party won 194 seats in the Sejm and claimed victory. Opposition parties, on the other hand, won over 50% of seats combined and made a coalition agreement, selecting Tusk as their candidate.
21:58 GMT 12.12.2023
European Union Council President Donald Tusk (File)
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
WARSAW (Sputnik) - The lower house of Poland's parliament, the Sejm, on Tuesday passed a vote of confidence in the government of Donald Tusk, according to the live broadcast.
All opposition factions of the Sejm voted in favor of Tusk and his government, while the PiS party, which until recently was Poland’s ruling, and the Confederation alliance of right and Eurosceptic were against.
A total of 248 lawmakers of the 460-member Sejm voted in favor of the motion, while 201 lawmakers voted against, with no abstentions.
Polish President Andrzej Duda will swear in Tusk's government on Wednesday morning.
On Monday, the Sejm passed a vote of no confidence in the government of Mateusz Morawiecki in a 266-to-190 vote. The parliament nominated Tusk, a former president of the European Council, for prime minister shortly later.
In the parliamentary elections held in October, the PiS party won 194 seats in the Sejm and claimed victory. Opposition parties, on the other hand, won over 50% of seats combined and made a coalition agreement, selecting Tusk as their candidate.
