RFK Jr.: Ukraine ‘Grift’ Made Obvious by Zelensky Meeting With US Defense Contractors
The "grift" of the Ukraine conflict is clear thanks to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s meeting with US defense contractors, 2024 US independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Tuesday.
"Zelensky is literally meeting with defense contractors. The grift is right in our faces," Kennedy said in a statement via social media platform X. "No one bothers to conceal who the real stakeholders are in the Ukraine war." Zelensky met with defense contractors on Monday as part of a trip to the US to bolster support for Ukraine. He also met with the US Congress as lawmakers consider whether to provide further aid to Ukraine. If the Ukraine conflict were a real "humanitarian defense war," then former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson would not have been sent to Ukraine to derail a tentative peace deal between Russia and Ukraine in April 2022, Kennedy said. US officials should commit to addressing domestic issues as strongly as they commit to supporting Ukraine, Kennedy underscored.Kennedy's remarks came as US President Joe Biden announced during a joint meeting with Zelensky that he had signed a $200 million "drawdown" from the US Department of Defense for the Kiev regime as Republicans continue to impose a blockade against the next iteration of US aid. Biden later stated his administration would support Ukraine so long as it's possible.
