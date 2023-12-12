Russia's Defenses Down Ukraine's Tochka-U Missile Over Belgorod Region

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/russias-defenses-down-ukraines-tochka-u-missile-over-belgorod-region-1115530045.html
Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian Tochka-U missile over the Belgorod Region early on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Today, at about 5:00 a.m. [local time, 02:00 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation using a Tochka-U operational-tactical missile was thwarted. Russian air defense systems on duty shot down the Ukrainian missile over the Belgorod Region, " the ministry said in a statement. Earlier in the day, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram that an aerial target had been shot down over the village of Bessonovka in the region, adding that there were no casualties or material damage.The "Tochka-U" missile can carry a cluster munition with a variety of destructive elements. This makes it particularly dangerous for civilians.
04:59 GMT 12.12.2023 (Updated: 05:08 GMT 12.12.2023)
"Today, at about 5:00 a.m. [local time, 02:00 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation using a Tochka-U operational-tactical missile was thwarted. Russian air defense systems on duty shot down the Ukrainian missile over the Belgorod Region, " the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram that an aerial target had been shot down over the village of Bessonovka in the region, adding that there were no casualties or material damage.
The "Tochka-U" missile can carry a cluster munition with a variety of destructive elements. This makes it particularly dangerous for civilians.