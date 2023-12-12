https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/syrian-part-of-arab-gas-pipeline-ready-for-reboot-after-repair-works-oil-ministry-1115543119.html
Syrian Part of Arab Gas Pipeline Ready for Reboot After Repair Works - Oil Ministry
Syrian Oil Minister Firas Hassan Kaddour has discussed with his Egyptian, Lebanese and Jordanian counterparts the possibility of putting the Arab Gas Pipeline into operation after Syria had completed repairs on its territory.
syria
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Syrian Oil Minister Firas Hassan Kaddour has discussed with his Egyptian, Lebanese and Jordanian counterparts the possibility of putting the Arab Gas Pipeline into operation after Syria had completed repairs on its territory, the ministry said on Tuesday.
The discussion took place on the sidelines of the 12th Arab Energy Conference in Qatar's capital city, Doha.
"The sides discussed the possibility of launching the Arab Gas Pipeline through Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon, which is in the interests of these countries. Kaddour confirmed that the section of the pipeline in Syrian territory is ready for gas transportation after the repair and maintenance works were carried out," the statement read.
The ministers also affirmed the importance of strengthening cooperation in the oil and gas sector.
The pan-Arab gas pipeline was negotiated into existence by the countries of the Sinai Peninsula in 2000. Its first segment was launched in 2003 and ran from the Egyptian field in the town of El Arish to the Jordanian port city of Aqaba. The first leg of the Syrian segment was built in 2009 by Russian oil and gas construction company Stroytransgaz. Syria was transiting gas to and from Lebanon and Jordan before the start of war in 2011.
In June 2022, Egypt, Lebanon and Syria signed an agreement to facilitate the supply of Egyptian gas to Lebanon to improve the latter's electricity situation. The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said that the United States agreed to make an exception from the sanctions list for gas transit via the pipe going through Syria. Beirut signed a similar agreement with Jordan and Syria in January 2022.