International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/syrian-part-of-arab-gas-pipeline-ready-for-reboot-after-repair-works-oil-ministry-1115543119.html
Syrian Part of Arab Gas Pipeline Ready for Reboot After Repair Works - Oil Ministry
Syrian Part of Arab Gas Pipeline Ready for Reboot After Repair Works - Oil Ministry
Syrian Oil Minister Firas Hassan Kaddour has discussed with his Egyptian, Lebanese and Jordanian counterparts the possibility of putting the Arab Gas Pipeline into operation after Syria had completed repairs on its territory.
2023-12-12T18:05+0000
2023-12-12T18:05+0000
world
middle east
syria
natural gas
gas pipeline
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/14/1104457635_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3be10be7fbc623f70ac0e1fc3ba77575.jpg
The discussion took place on the sidelines of the 12th Arab Energy Conference in Qatar's capital city, Doha. The ministers also affirmed the importance of strengthening cooperation in the oil and gas sector. The pan-Arab gas pipeline was negotiated into existence by the countries of the Sinai Peninsula in 2000. Its first segment was launched in 2003 and ran from the Egyptian field in the town of El Arish to the Jordanian port city of Aqaba. The first leg of the Syrian segment was built in 2009 by Russian oil and gas construction company Stroytransgaz. Syria was transiting gas to and from Lebanon and Jordan before the start of war in 2011. In June 2022, Egypt, Lebanon and Syria signed an agreement to facilitate the supply of Egyptian gas to Lebanon to improve the latter's electricity situation. The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said that the United States agreed to make an exception from the sanctions list for gas transit via the pipe going through Syria. Beirut signed a similar agreement with Jordan and Syria in January 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/us-bases-atop-syrias-largest-oil-and-gas-fields-reportedly-come-under-attack-1114525566.html
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/14/1104457635_144:0:2875:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_39743bb46a1cf3e746da2b8881d4e8ac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
arab gas pipeline, syria gas pipeline
arab gas pipeline, syria gas pipeline

Syrian Part of Arab Gas Pipeline Ready for Reboot After Repair Works - Oil Ministry

18:05 GMT 12.12.2023
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarA view of the Doha skyline is seen in Doha, Qatar
A view of the Doha skyline is seen in Doha, Qatar - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2023
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
Subscribe
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Syrian Oil Minister Firas Hassan Kaddour has discussed with his Egyptian, Lebanese and Jordanian counterparts the possibility of putting the Arab Gas Pipeline into operation after Syria had completed repairs on its territory, the ministry said on Tuesday.
The discussion took place on the sidelines of the 12th Arab Energy Conference in Qatar's capital city, Doha.
"The sides discussed the possibility of launching the Arab Gas Pipeline through Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon, which is in the interests of these countries. Kaddour confirmed that the section of the pipeline in Syrian territory is ready for gas transportation after the repair and maintenance works were carried out," the statement read.
The ministers also affirmed the importance of strengthening cooperation in the oil and gas sector.
The pan-Arab gas pipeline was negotiated into existence by the countries of the Sinai Peninsula in 2000. Its first segment was launched in 2003 and ran from the Egyptian field in the town of El Arish to the Jordanian port city of Aqaba. The first leg of the Syrian segment was built in 2009 by Russian oil and gas construction company Stroytransgaz. Syria was transiting gas to and from Lebanon and Jordan before the start of war in 2011.
This picture shows a view of oil production facilities at the Omar oil field in the eastern Syrian Deir Ezzor province. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2023
Military
US Bases Atop Syria’s Largest Oil and Gas Fields Reportedly Come Under Attack
27 October, 12:13 GMT
In June 2022, Egypt, Lebanon and Syria signed an agreement to facilitate the supply of Egyptian gas to Lebanon to improve the latter's electricity situation. The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said that the United States agreed to make an exception from the sanctions list for gas transit via the pipe going through Syria. Beirut signed a similar agreement with Jordan and Syria in January 2022.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала