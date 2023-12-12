https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/the-us-empire-looks-to-be-considering-replacements-for-zelensky-1115528964.html

The US Empire Looks to be Considering Replacements for Zelensky

The rumors are growing that Kiev's Western bosses are considering several people to replace the incumbent President of Ukraine.

Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the potential for the Israeli conflict to spread to Lebanon and Yemen.Mark Sleboda, the Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss rumors that Kiev's Western bosses are considering a number of people to replace the incumbent President of Ukraine.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss the US military buildup aimed at China.Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss the rise of the multipolar world.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss Germany and England's economic and political problems caused by US-led sanctions against Russia.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss Alex Jones' return to Twitter and the US-backed coup in Peru.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Algerian war for independence and Africa's current fight against imperialism.Darryl Jones, attorney and voting rights activist, joins us to discuss domestic politics, including the Trump trials and Hunter Biden's indictments.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

